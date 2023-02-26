Sligo much too strong for London challenge

Allianz League Division 4:

London 0-6 Sligo 1-10

Sligo ensured they wouldn’t be caught like they were ten years ago in the Connacht championship as they proved too strong for London.

Sligo put themselves in control early on with a penalty on seven minutes as Sean Carrabine was fouled by London netminder Andrew Walsh. Patrick O’Connor stepped up to finish.

Sligo had the aid of the breeze in the opening half but London settled when Aidan McLoughlin pointed after some good team play. Christopher Farley added a free to leave just the goal between the sides after 13 minutes.

Sligo went five points ahead when Murphy kicked two. London replied with a free from Farley on 28 minutes but they wouldn’t score again for the remainder of the half.

Tony McEntee's side worked hard and had two points on the spin both from Murphy, to go in at the break leading by six points 1-6 – 0-3.

It took London 20 minutes to register a score in the second half, from Kerryman Kevin McCarthy. A free from David Quinn stopped any momentum and Murphy put nine points between the sides.

Kevin McCarthy picked up a black card on 64 minutes which denied any chance of late revival. Pat Spillane got his name on the score sheet as Sligo made it three wins in a row.

Scorers for Sligo: Niall Murphy (0-4, 2fs); Patrick O’Connor (1-0 pen); David Quinn (0-3,1f); Luke Towey (0-1); Pat Spillane (0-1); Alan Reilly (0-1)

Scorers for London: Christopher Farley (0-3 frees); Daniel Clarke (0-1); Aidan McLoughlin (0-1); Kevin McCarthy (0-1)

SLIGO: D Lyons, N Mullen, E McGuinness, E Lyons, L Towey, J Lavin, P McNamara, P Kilcoyne, C Lally, S Carrabine, D Quinn, G O’Kelly-Lynch, A Reilly, P O’Connor, Niall Murphy

Subs used: P Spillane for S Carrabine 17, F Cawley for G O’Kelly Lynch ht, D Conlon for P O’Connor 63, K Cawley for J Lavin 63, M Walsh for L Towey 66

LONDON: A Walsh, E Flangan, M Clarke, N McElwaine, RSloan, E Walsh, A McLoughlin , D Clarke , S Dornan, M Walsh, C Farley, N O’Leary, J McGill, J Gallagher, C Gallagher

Subs used: K McCarthy for J McGill 44, H Walsh for S Dornan 53, R Tohill for C Gallagher 58, F Eastwood for N McElwaine 63, F Gallagher for J Gallagher 64,

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)