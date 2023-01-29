Transfer roundup: Chelsea seal €30m move for Lyon right-back Malo Gusto

Chelsea have completed the signing of the Lyon right-back Malo Gusto. The 19-year-will finish the Ligue 1 season on loan before joining his new club in the summer.

The Premier League club will pay a reported €30m (£26.3m) for Gusto, with another €5m (£4.4m) in potential add-ons. As with other recent signings, the France under-21 defender has signed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge which runs until June 2030.

Gusto is the seventh signing of a busy January window for Chelsea, who have spent £175m to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Andrey Santos on permanent deals.

The Chelsea co-owner and chairman, Todd Boehly, has also brought in João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid in a bid to revive the team’s fortunes. Graham Potter’s side are currently 10th in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four.

Gusto came through the youth ranks at Lyon and made his senior debut in January 2021. He fully established himself in the first team last season with 30 Ligue 1 appearances while also helping his side reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Leicester have signed the Brazilian winger Tetê on a deal to the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk, but has been at Lyon since March 2022 under the Fifa ruling which allowed all foreign players to suspend their contracts in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. He is currently due to return to Shakhtar on July 1.

Tetê, who will become the first Brazilian to play for Leicester, has six goals and three assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon this term and hopes to add some attacking impetus to a Leicester side who are just a point clear of the bottom three.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Tetê said. “I’ve had a look at the pitch and the stadium, it’s beautiful and I can already imagine what it’ll be like with a lot of fans. I hope to score a lot of goals and assists. I hope they’ll all be happy to see me play. I’m happy to be a Fox.”

Tetê joined Shakhtar in February 2019 after breaking through with Grêmio and scored in the 3-2 Champions League win over Real Madrid in October 2020. He becomes Leicester’s second January signing, after the arrival of the Copenhagen left-back Victor Kristiansen.

Guardian