Arsenal beat Man Utd in five-goal thriller to underline title credentials

Premier League: Arsenal 3 Man Utd 2

EDDIE NKETIAH scored a late, late winner to maintain Arsenal's Premier League title chances as the greatest club rivalry in Premier League history sparked back into life in a match for the ages.

This was as good as it gets as Erik ten Hag's United came from behind to threaten Mikel Arteta's lead from second-placed Manchester City.

The champions had applied the pressure by reducing the gap at the top to two points by winning earlier in the day. But two goals from Nketiah and a Bukayo Saka classic outdid Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez efforts. It all means City now trail by five points and Arsenal have a game in hand. United's unlikely surge up the table looks spent.

United soaked up Arsenal's expected early assault relatively comfortable and were using Rashford as a regular outlet on the left wing.

But the England forward's 17th minute goal was all of his own making. He smartly blocked a Thoma Partey pass and then ghosted past the Ghanaian midfielder to drill an unstoppable low shot inside Aaron Ramsdale's right-hand post from a full 20 yards out.

It was sheer quality and brilliance from Rashford to score his ninth goal since the World Cup – m ore than any other player in Europe's top five leagues. It was perhaps also significant Arsenal's most influential player had been outdone by United's and how the travelling fans celebrated.

To think it is not so long since Rashford was struggling to get a game at United and was strongly linked with a move to Arteta's side.

Arsenal captain Odegaard instantly urged the home support to raise the noise and inspire Arsenal back into the match.

It worked – on and off the pitch – as not a single head seemed to drop and Arsenal set about getting back on level terms.

And that is just what they achieved in only seven minutes.

Not for the first time Arsenal made headway attacking down United's right and it was from that ring Granit Xhaka planted a firm cross to the edge of the six yard area where Nketiah rose with purpose and confidence to head decisively down into the back of De Gea's net.

Game on.

Scott McTominay, drafted in for the suspended Casemiro, was next on target as he had a long range effort saved by Ramsdale at full stretch.

The atmosphere was electric. The most celebrated rivalry of the Premier League era had sparked back in to life.

Fitting, therefore, that former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and midfielder David Beckham were spotted watching as guests in the Arsenal directors' box. A penny for the thoughts of Fergie when the effervescent Arteta was shown a yellow card for a frantic protest at the officials after Luke Shaw clattered into Saka for the umpteenth time.

Arteta's anxiety betrayed just how well United were playing as there was little to separate two sides, both playing with an intent to get forward and win the match.

Arsenal were edging it but Rashford was on form. The booked Ben White made way for Japan defender Takehiro to take care of him from the start of the second half, which began with the same intensity as the first had finished.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts after sustaining an injury. Picture: AP Photo/Ian Walton

It also featured Arsenal as still just the stronger side, but nothing could prepare players or fans alike for the way Saka shot Arsenal into the lead.

The irrepressible England international had been having his customary good game but his goal was at another level. Christian Eriksen backed off a touch to allow Saka on to his favourite left foot and he shot with unerring accuracy from a good five yards outside the right hand corner of the United penalty area.

Arsenal's celebrations seemed to last an eternity, but United were unbowed and nearly equalised instantly through Rashford.

Ramsdale saved that effort superbly but he was at fault when United did level, in the 59th minute, when he failed top punch clear from a corner and Martinez threw himself at the loose ball to head over Gabriel on the goal-line.

Blow for blow, tackle for tackle, goal for goal. Just like the 'old days.'

Saka so nearly settled it 20 minutes from time with a repeat strike of his goal - only this time it clipped a post and flashed wide.

The tension was palpable but United were hanging on as Leandro Trossard was introduced for the closing stages.

There was only one minute left on the clock when Nketiah flicked a close range effort beyond De Gea's reach after excellent work by the outstanding Alex Zinchenko.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, White 5 (Tomiyasu 45), Partey 6, Gabriel 6, Saka 8, Odegaard 8 (Holding 90), Martinelli 7 (Trossard 83), Saliba 7, Nketiah 8, Xhaka 7, Zinchenko 8. Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Marquinho.

MAN UTD: De Gea 6, Martinez 8, Fernandes 7, Rashford 8, Eriksen 6, Varane 7 (Garnacho 90), Antony 6 (Fred 71), Shaw 6, Weghorst 6, Wan-Bissaka 7, McTominay 6. Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Pellistri, Elanga, Mainoo.

Ref: Anthony Taylor 6

Att: 60,325