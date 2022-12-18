Crokes retain East Kerry title as O’Leary equals record

18-12-2022: Man of The Match Kieran O'Leary, and Dr Crokes veteran now with a record equalling 12 EKB / O'Donoghue Cup medals in action against Spa's Dan O'Donoghue in the East Kerry Board/ Gleneagle Hotel O'Donoghue Cup final in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday. The other two retired players with 12 medals are Colm Gooch Cooper and Eoin Brosnan.

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 16:09
Murt Murphy, Fitzgerald Stadium

East Kerry SFC Final: Dr Crokes 1-18 Spa 1-7 

Dr Crokes retained their East Kerry SFC title with 11 points to spare over a disappointing Spa. It's Crokes' 32nd title while Kieran O’Leary equalled club legends Colm Cooper and Eoin Brosnan in winning a 12th medal in the competition. 

O’Leary nearly lobbed James Devane in the Spa goal for a first-half goal but didn’t finish the game following a late sending off. Crokes ended with 13 players on the pitch 

Shane Murphy and Tony Brosnan were their only inter-county players to start as both Michael Burns and Gavin White were left on the bench at the start, as was Dara Moynihan for Spa. 

The defending champions had 1-4 without reply in the first seven minutes. Tony Brosnan laid off to Mikey Casey for their goal in the third minute. They put Spa goalkeeper James Devane’s kickout under tremendous pressure as an Evan Cronin free was Spa’s first score in the eighth minute.

Moynihan came in for the injured Michael Foley after 13 minutes but could not change their fortunes as Cronin scored their only three points in the first period - his third point their first score of the game from play. 

Crokes were patient as the physicality of the game picked up with Tony Brosnan scoring 0-5 (3f) in the first period. Michael Potts also scored a first-half point and the match looked a done deal at half-time - 1-10 to 0-3 being Crokes’ advantage.

A sending off for David Shaw in the 35th minute for a combination of a yellow and a black barely hindered the Crokes as Cronin remained Spa’s only real outlet for scores until David Spillane got a 49th minute point. 

Dara Moynihan scored a late consolation goal in the 55th minute as O’Leary was dismissed in injury time for an incident that led to a skirmish. It mattered little as Spa’s wait for as first East Kerry title since 1989 continues.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: T Brosnan (0-8, 4f), M Casey (1-2), K O’Leary (0-2), E Looney, M Potts, D Casey, B Looney, C O’Regan and C Doncel (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Spa: E Cronin (0-5, 4f), D Moynihan (1-0), D Spillane and S Cronin (0-1 each) 

DR CROKES: S Murphy; D Naughton, M Fitzgerald, J Payne; E Looney, M Cooper, M Potts; M O’Shea, D Shaw; G O’Shea, D Casey, B Looney; T Brosnan, K O’Leary, M Casey 

Subs: T Doyle for M Potts, C O’Regan for M Casey (both 35), M Burns for D Casey and M Moloney for M O’Shea (both 52) and C Doncel for G O’Shea (57) 

SPA: J Devane; B Lynch, D O’Donoghue, S Lynch; R O’Carroll, S Cronin, G Vaughan; L Kearney, C Spillane; C Stack, E Cronin, N McCarthy; C Tobin, M Foley, D Spillane 

Subs: D Moynihan for M Foley (inj, 13), N McCarthy for M McCarthy (27), E Fitzgerald for S Lynch (39), C Murphy for C Tobin (42), M O’Donoghue for C Spillane (55) 

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies)

