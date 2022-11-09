'I’m proper jealous of it' - Rowntree urges players to seize Páirc Ui Chaoimh moment 

Graham Rowntree has never been to Pairc Ui Chaoimh, not even a major GAA match, but he wants the moment he and his Munster players do set foot on the hallow Cork turf to be one to remember.

Which his why there will be no captain’s run training session down by the Lee today, ahead of tomorrow night’s historic first rugby match at the Pairc when Munster welcome South Africa A to the province and a sell-out crowd of 41,400.

When Munster first take to the field, it will be for the pre-game warm-up, the Munster head coach revealed yesterday.

“No, we won’t train there until we actually play there. I want it to be a special moment,” Rowntree said. “The lads are going to feel it right from the warm-up.

“Obviously our kickers will go earlier and do their kicking, the change of lights and there’s obviously a different feel, dimension to it.

“The rest of the guys, they’ll see it in the warm-up, unless they’ve been there before watching GAA but I’m pretty sure they’ve not been in the middle of a rugby pitch in that stadium.”

As a former Leicester, England and British & Irish Lions prop, he experienced his share of special moments in a glittering career, even more as a coach but Rowntree fully understands the significance of the occasion in store tomorrow night, just as much as the Munster supporters who snapped up all the tickets within hours of them going on sale in September.

“I have not been inside Pairc Ui Chaoimh. I’ve not been to a GAA match,” he added, “desperate too, just not had time to do it yet.

“Been waiting for it for a long time. You can see by how quickly it was sold out. I’ve said before, we’re spoiled with our fans, our support base, how quickly they sold that out and grabbed those tickets. It shows how important it is to this province.”

Tour matches like this one against the world champions’ second string are few and far between in the professional era, one of the victims of a crowded fixture calendar.

Munster’s history in contests such as this have long been the stuff of rugby folklore in the province yet the last one was six years ago when Rassie Erasmus took the reins in the wake of head coach Anthony Foley’s untimely death.

Munster beat the Maori All Blacks on that emotional night in November 2016.

With that and other famous matches in mind, Rowntree urged his players to cherish every moment of a unique week that will see many of them embark on a rare midweek outing for the first time in their careers at a stadium few would have imagined they would call home as rugby players and against such strong international opposition.

“There’s been a few of them hasn’t there, Australia, Maoris, All Blacks of course. It’s a special moment for the club.

“I said to the lads on Monday morning, this club is known for special moments and special games like this and we should cherish every hour of this week going into a such a big game.

“I used to love (midweek games) in my time at Leicester, it meant you didn’t have to train as much in the week. Nowadays, the nature of the game, you can’t play two games a week, you just can’t. There’s only Lions tours where you do it now, really.

"That’s why they take a big squad.

“It’s something different. A different feel to the week. I’m sure when we get down there the excitement will be through the roof, different atmosphere, different stadium, you know, how good for these young men, predominantly young men, how good.

“I’m proper jealous of it, to be honest with you, playing such a game.”

Rowntree said the fixture deserved the strongest possible Munster team he could field, though fly-half Jack Crowley has been called up by Ireland boss Andy Farrell alongside senior internationals Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, and captain Peter O’Mahony as well as loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman ahead of Saturday’s Test against Fiji.

A number of other experienced players such as Andrew Conway, Keith Earls and Conor Murray are sidelined through injury and short-term signing John Ryan had been granted permission to represent the Ronan O’Gara-coached Barbarians this Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Crowley’s fellow Munster men from last Friday’s Ireland A defeat to an All Blacks XV at the RDS have been released back to the province and Munster will be further boosted by the return of midfield summer signings Malakai Fekitoa and Antoine Frisch from international duty with Tonga and injury, respectively.

“As strong (a team) as possible is what this fixture requires. Obviously we’ve got a few younger men playing, we always thought we would at this time of year given the injury list but it has to be strong, paying this fixture and this nation the respect they deserve.”