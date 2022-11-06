Ballygunner's thirst for goals, Ballybay's statement win and Crokes' fast start

Gunners keep gunning teams down

The game had already slipped into garbage time on Sunday in Walsh Park when Pauric Mahony eschewed a handy point opportunity to try and work a goal chance with a 2-on-2 thirty metres from goal. Mahony’s attempted pass though, was blocked by Eoin Hogan but Ballygunner turned the ball back over inside the 45-metre line and Dessie Hutchinson flashed the sliotar across the field to Conor Sheahan, who played a quick ball inside to Kevin Mahony.

Mahony took the ball outside James Cleary before turning inside the corner of the D and hammering the ball to the net from outside the 20-metre line. It was Ballygunner’s fourth goal, Mahony’s second, but their hunger and thirst for green flags showcased how the All-Ireland champions are trying to evolve by maximising the level and quality of performance, irrespective of the score-line, or the opposition.

Leading by 15 points with five minutes remaining, Kian O’Kelly was forcefully running towards the heart of the Ballygunner goal when Barry Coughlan took the yellow card and hauled O’Kelly down. Seamus Hennessy went for goal but Stephen O’Keeffe saved the shot. No green flag. And certainly no drop in intensity.

Ballygunner’s workrate was ferocious all afternoon and, while they turned over the ball 24 times, they were clinical when they needed to be, especially in the first half when they had a 75% conversion rate against the strong breeze. The Gunners created five goalscoring chances and nailed four of them. Their conversion rate from play throughout the game was 71%.

Kilruane started well, especially Cian Darcy who scored two points and was fouled for a free in the opening seven minutes, but then Ballygunner just got a stranglehold on the game and Darcy and all of Kilruane’s best players up front were living off scraps. Kilruane did have 16 shots in the first half but their conversion rate was a paltry 44% in that period.

Kilruane were going long with their puckouts with the breeze but Ballygunner were flooding bodies back and hitting the breaks hard, while their dominance on their own puckouts underlined the grip they had on that opening half, with four points stemming from Ballygunner’s restarts.

Hutchinson opened up in a blaze with three points from his first three possessions but Ballygunner had such a range of scorers that Hutchinson turned provider afterwards, having a role in four more scores. Mahony was their top scorer with 2-2 but Patrick Fitzgerald bagged 1-4, along with having an assist, from 11 plays. Fitzgerald also nearly had another goal.

Still only 18, Fitzgerald was an outstanding player for De la College in the 2022 Dr Harty Cup, but he couldn’t feature for Ballygunner last year because he was still a minor. His performance on Sunday though, showed how much he has grown, evolved and developed. And how much that class has added to Ballygunner’s armoury.

Ballybay fire up a huge flare in the Ulster sky

Two minutes into the second half of Saturday’s Ulster quarter-final between Ballybay Pearse Brothers and Crossmaglen Rangers, Thomas Kerr arrowed a low ball into Paul Finlay, who instantly offloaded to Shane McGuinness. The goal chance was on but McGuinness blasted the ball over the bar.

The score put Ballybay one point ahead. Crossmaglen were still down to 14 men on a black card picked up just before half-time but they were playing against the wind and that Ballybay score was the second point Cross had conceded off their own kickout in the second half.

Crossmaglen won their next two kickouts but they turned over that possession both times, which ended with two more Ballybay points. It wasn’t really an option for Crossmaglen to play with a sweeper when they were a man down, but it has never been in the Armagh club’s DNA to play a sweeper. Yet Ballybay were finding huge pockets of space down that central channel and were cutting Crossmaglen open when deep runners coming from all angles.

Ballybay absolutely dominated possession in that third quarter, scoring 1-6 from their first seven shots in the second half, with the goal coming from Aaron Toner. Playing with the breeze, Ballybay could also sit deeper and force Crossmaglen to come at them to try and break them down.

Ballybay were outsiders coming into the match but they have some excellent forwards and, while their older age profile probably contributed to their reduced odds beforehand, the slickness of their performance showed their experience. They are also a well-conditioned side with powerful runners and a classy 39-year old orchestrator pulling the strings in Finlay.

Crossmaglen only had a 55% conversion rate, while they turned over the ball 20 times. They are no longer the force of old but they don’t possess the same fear factor either that they always used to. Although Clann Eireann reached last year’s semi-final, an Armagh club hasn’t reached an Ulster final now since Crossmaglen were last champions in 2015.

For Ballybay, it was a landmark evening, recording their first win in Ulster. The quarter-final will be even more of a landmark experience for Ballybay manager, Jerome Johnston, as he will now face his home club – All-Ireland champions Kilcoo – and his three sons next time up.

Kilmacud set the tone early

For any team going to Parnell Park to play the Dublin champions, especially a side fancied to win the All-Ireland, the main priority early on is to be composed and not to be chasing the game early. Yet Naas effectively collapsed that platform when defender Cathal Daly was pulled for overcarrying and he immediately placed the ball on the ground just inside the D. With Naas goalkeeper Luke Mullins out of position behind Daly, as the goalkeeper had just played the pass to Daly from outside the D, Dara Mullin instantly picked up the ball and kicked it into an empty net.

Crokes won the Naas kickout and Shane Walsh landed a point. Naas retained that kickout but Crokes forced the turnover and won a free, which Walsh boomed over from outside the 45. Naas had started really well but they were already five points down inside nine minutes. The game was effectively over.

Naas’ response was admirable as they bagged the next four scores. They got on top of the Crokes kickout and mined two points from that source, but Crokes’ response was devastating. Craig Dias picked up the ball on his own 65 metre line before offloading it and continuing his run right through the central channel. By the time Dias took the return pass just at the top of the D, he had built up such a head of steam that he was soon just outside the 13-metre line before unleashing a rocket to the top corner of the net.

This was a big statement from Crokes. They had an 80% conversion rate, 84% from play. There are bigger tests to come down the line but Crokes showed here how they are on a mission of serious atonement after last year’s heartbreaking All-Ireland final defeat in the dying moments of extra-time.