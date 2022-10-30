Sarsfields next up in Thomas' five-in-a-row bid 

Champions St Thomas’ will meet Sarsfields in the semi-finals of the Brooks Galway SHC next weekend in their quest for five-in-a-row, with last year’s finalists Clarinbridge taking on Loughrea in the other semi-final.

Sarsfields booked their place when they brought the winning run by Joe Canning’s Portumna to an end with a 1-20 to 0-16 success.

A goal from Mark O’Regan helped Sarsfields lead by 1-10 to 0-11 at the break but they were pushed all the way with Canning hitting 0-10 in total for Portumna. However, a haul of 0-12 from Niall Morrissey was decisive as Sarsfields advanced in this battle of former All-Ireland club champions.

Loughrea advanced to the semi-finals when they held off Turloughmore by 1-22 to 2-16.

A goal from Jamie Holland helped Turloughmore lead by 1-8 to 0-10 at the break but a goal from a penalty by county player Johnny Coen and five points from play from Jamie Ryan were key as Loughrea booked their semi-final spot.

On Saturday St Thomas’ built up an interval lead of 0-13 to 0-5 in a tough game with Cappataggle with heavy showers making hurling difficult.

Seven different scorers contributed to St Thomas’ opening eight points but they were pushed all the way by Cappatagle with the accuracy of Liam Collins, who hit nine of his eleven points from frees, keeping them in touch.

So too did former Galway goalkeeper James Skehill who produced several good saves and that left the champions vulnerable as they held a four points lead with six minutes remaining.

But then the experienced Bernard Burke made the most of a good build-up and he scored the only goal of the contest to keep St Thomas’ five-in-a-row hopes alive in a 1-19 to 0-16 win.

Clarinbridge came good in the second-half to defeat Cyril Farrell’s Tommy Larkins by 3-12 to 0-15.

Clarinbridge trailed by 0-12 to 0-5 at the break but they made the wind count after the restart and outscored Tommy Larkins by 3-6 to 0-3 with Gavin Lee, Mark Kennedy and captain TJ Brennan getting the goals.