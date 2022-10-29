Three key battles: Nemo have a quandary with O'Donovan

Sam Ryan v Luke Connolly

This match-up comes with a health warning as it might not even materialise. We know, we know, not a great start to be making when your first county final key battle comes with an advance warning.

Let us explain: In the Barrs’ semi-final against Castlehaven, we fully expected Sam Ryan to pick up whichever of the Hurley brothers operated in the inside line. That turned out to be younger brother, Michael, but it wasn’t Ryan who was tasked with watching him. Because of such, the Barrs management might again have a different job for Ryan than shadowing Connolly.

The Nemo captain has kicked 4-16 (2-9 from the placed ball) in their passage to the final. He is, to quote Nemo boss Paul O’Donovan, in “fantastic form”. The 29-year-old will require round-the-clock surveillance on Sunday. And so who better for the job than Ryan, someone we have long contended to be the outstanding man-marking corner-back in Cork?

A final point on this one; if the clash doesn’t come to pass we would think it is because Ryan has been handed the Mark Cronin brief.

Kevin O’Donovan v Steven Sherlock

Another health warning. This time concerning who watches the Barrs talisman.

Cork corner-back Kevin O’Donovan has been operating in the half-back line for Nemo this season. He’s equally adept in either line. To have O’Donovan restricted to shadowing rather than tearing forward will rob Nemo of some of their transition power, but the payoff will be substantial if he can turn the volume down on Sherlock.

The latter took his forward play to another level last time out. In the process, he took Castlehaven for 1-6 from play. If this match-up comes to pass, it will be the final’s most important and most intriguing sub-plot.

Middle eight

That’s quite broad, we know.

When asked the key area in tomorrow’s decider, Nemo manager O’Donovan had this to say: “Middle eight. That is what is going to decide it. The Barrs are big and strong and physical there. We have fellas there as well who are well able to play. If they win the middle eight, the ball is going into Sherlock. If you win it, the ball is going into Luke.”

The Barrs are indeed big and strong here. Ian Maguire and Brian Hayes love nothing more than to set off stampeding towards the opposition goal, as they did to devastating effect for the Barrs’ second goal against the Haven. Hayes’ confidence is going to be through the South Stand roof after his 1-1 hurling final exploits. Nemo simply cannot allow the pair hit stride.