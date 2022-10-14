'I'd ring the pope to get us over the line if I could' - Louis Mulqueen spreads his gospel

Bringing a grittier edge to Blackrock’s game was an objective of Louis Mulqueen’s shortly after his appointment earlier this year.

Their tight squeeze through a gruesome Group C followed by a penalty shoot-out win over Imokilly and the concession of just two goals across the championship would suggest they have discovered just that.

“In Clare and Galway, the hurling was always physical,” says the Clare native. “When I came to Cork first, the league was more skill-orientated and the scorelines demonstrated that. There was lots of fabulous hurling, lots of movement, and off-the-ball running but there wasn’t enough physicality or tightness, less man-marking. That was the challenge for me.

“Cork hurling is very skilful. It’s frantic and lively and made up of great rivalry and so many games are close. In Galway, there could be 20 points between teams but in Cork teams you mightn’t expect to come back do come back.

“You could have said at the start of the year that Sarsfields, The Glen, Midleton were going to be in the final. It’s just worked out it’s The Barrs and The Rockies and there’s a great buzz about that unknown in Cork hurling."

Mulqueen wasn’t the only Clareman coaching in Cork this summer as his friend Davy Fitzgerald worked with the Cork senior camogie team. He called on Fitzgerald to take a couple of sessions.

“My understanding with anything in hurling is you use all you have to your advantage," Mulqueen explained. "Sometimes friendship comes into that and Davy took a session in a training camp we had in Clare earlier in the year and recently he came down to say hello to me in Cork.

“I’ve never been an egomaniac. If The Rockies win on Sunday, it’ll be about The Rockies. I’m only facilitating them and if someone can help me do that then so be it. I’d ring The Pope to get us over the line if I could.”

After five seasons with Liam Mellows during which he guided them to a first Galway SHC title in 47 years in 2017, Mulqueen intended on taking a break but Blackrock’s potential and history was a potent cocktail.

“The Rockies really appealed to me. I went to the clubhouse and I saw the tradition and it excited me. They were at a crossroads having lost a semi-final last year and they asked me to look at it," he said.

“We’re in the final now but we still don’t know where we are. We scrapped through games, won games when the time was running out on us. The games against Sarsfields, Imokilly and Charleville, those could have gone any way and we got a break or two.

“I still hope there is a gear more in The Rockies because you’d like to see the good training they’re putting in come out. These two teams have great tradition and nostalgia is great, but these two groups are going to be focusing on the match as Ger Cunningham says. I would argue The Barrs are slight favourites and it will be said ‘well, he would say that’ but they are unbeaten and beat us.”

St Finbarrs completed a 10-point turnaround to beat Blackrock in that clash in August. Mulqueen is unsure if that meeting will have a bearing on Sunday.

“They were exceptional that night," he insisted. "We started very well but they sorted it out very quickly and for 45 minutes they were the better team. We tried to fight back but they deserved to win that game. I think they’ve got better since then and I hope we have too.

“Sunday will be a cauldron. The Barrs haven’t experienced a final like this for years and when The Rockies won two years ago there was nobody at it. It’s about how players react to the pressure. The big thing for Cork hurling is there is talent on show and Pat Ryan has a lot to look at.”