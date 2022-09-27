GPA must help to police inter-county training, says Derek Kent

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) must help police the inter-county collective training moratorium, says the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) chairman Derek Kent.

On Saturday, Central Council endorsed the CCCC’s recommendation to allow groups to gather from November 24, two weeks earlier than last year.

Between the Liam MacCarthy, Joe McDonagh, Sam Maguire, and Tailteann Cups in 2023, there will be 21 new managers and in turn an onus to get going as soon as possible, especially as there are additional championship ramifications to next year’s Allianz Football League finishing places.

As head of the national governing fixtures body, Kent has made it clear the GPA has a duty to ensure squads abide by the return date.

“The GPA, to be fair to them, are working quite strong with the GAA at the moment,” the Leinster vice-chairman told Liam Spratt on South-East Radio. “There are a number of things I would say are maybe contentious. We manage the county boards and ask them to abide by the rulebook, but I would also say the GPA need to stand up and manage their players.

“So, if there is a training ban the players shouldn’t be training and the GPA need to be responsible for their players.

“What was passed was they can go back training as a unit on November 24 but we asked that they get three, four days off over the Christmas period. So, it’s time for the GPA to step up to the mark and ensure that their players get the break and that’s what needs to happen.

“We have an organisation, the GPA, to police their players and abide by the rules. They’re well looked after by the GAA.

“It’s a two-way street.”

Kent expressed satisfaction that the CCCC’s proposal to disband the leagues prompted a healthy debate at Central Council. Believing the football leagues are decreasing in competitiveness and feeling the hurling league to be in a poorer state, he hopes it will open minds to changing the format of the competitions.

“The Central Council meeting was productive; the counties came with their opinion that they want to keep the league finals. The fact that we put it on the clár might highlight the issues that we have with our leagues. Maybe it’s time to revamp the leagues. They’re not competitive enough, we’re probably not taking them serious enough.

“Our hurling leagues are not competitive. The football leagues could go that way if teams are in the final and the following weekend they’re playing in the championship. We need to make sure it’s always competitive and I think looking at the leagues is something we should do as an organisation.”

Kent understood Kerry chairman Patrick O’Sullivan’s support for retaining the league final but mentioned other counties don’t have the same luxuries. “If I was in a province and the semi-final was my first game, of course I’d want a league final. I’d still have a two or three-week gap.

“But if you take a team in Ulster, they could be in a league final in Division 1 or 2 and have championship the week after. Unfortunately, we’re parochial with our approach at times, which doesn’t help and that’s something we need to look at as an organisation.”

Kent was delighted Central Council backed the CCCC recommendation to bring back the Joe McDonagh Cup final a week, decoupling it from the Leinster final undercard. The change, which will now see it form a Croke Park double-header with the U20 All-Ireland final, will give the McDonagh finalists two weeks to prepare for their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against the third-placed teams in Leinster and Munster.

The former Wexford chairman maintained the split season has “totally changed our landscape, the way we fix matches, the amount of games” and is not going anywhere. “The cap doesn’t fit everybody. Last year (2022) was our first real split season, next year we have major changes because we’re putting in an All-Ireland (football) series and a Tailteann Cup series. I think there is something like 32 extra championship games next year.

“It’s a work in progress at the moment and give it time. We have one week extra in the inter-county calendar, which I think will help the inter-county scene but we’re taking it from the club scene.”