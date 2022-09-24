Kenmare claw Dr. Crokes back to earn stalemate, Killarney outfit top table on scoring difference 

Kerry SFC Group 1 Rd 3

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-17 Dr Crokes 1-14

While it did not alter the overall look of the group, Kenmare Shamrocks will be very happy to have come from a five-point deficit behind to Dr Crokes in the final 10 minutes on home turf on Saturday evening in gaining an eventual share of the spoils in this Kerry SFC Group 1 table topping decider.

Sean O’Shea registered double digits on the scoring front again for his side but it was Stephen O’Brien who hit the equaliser in the fourth minute of additional time to complete their comeback.

On a better points difference in advance Crokes finished top of the group and into the winners hat for Monday evening’s quarter-final draw though as Mark Fitzgerald gave Cian McMahon a brilliant pass for their goal in the 38th minute.

A tit-for-tat first half between the sides had seen the scores level at 0-7 apiece as although Kenmare looked the more likely to get a goal in the early stages, McMahon did force a save from Kieran Fitzgibbon prior to the half-time whistle.

Tony Brosnan scored 0-6 (2f) overall for Crokes but Michael Potts put in a Man-of-the-Match display for the visitors coming forward from corner-back twice to score two points.

McMahon’s goal had given them a lead of 1-9 to 0-8 as they went ahead by five twice in the second period. A 52nd minute point by David Shaw made it 1-14 to 0-12 in favour of Crokes as many expected them to push on at that point. The hosts didn’t give up though.

Dara O’Shea and Kevin O’Sullivan had strong games for Shamrocks and when Sean O’Shea moved into double digits at 0-10 (4f, 2m) it looked like anything could happen.

Substitute Paul O’Connor appeared to have squandered the chance for an equaliser when he kicked an effort short into Shane Murphy’s hands. Kenmare got one more chance however which Stephen O’Brien duly took to maintain Kenmare’s decent record of avoiding defeat to Crokes at Championship level over the last three years.

Evan Looney was black carded prior to the final whistle for the visitors but of more concern to both sides ahead of the quarter-finals will be first half injuries both sustained. Shane O’Sullivan went off for the hosts while Fionn Fitzgerald was also an early casualty in proceedings for Crokes.

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea (0-10, 4f, 2m), G Wharton, K O’Sullivan and S O’Brien (0-2 each) and D O’Shea (0-1)

Scorers for Dr Crokes: T Brosnan (0-6, 2f), C McMahon (1-1), D Casey and M Potts (0-2 each), D Shaw, B Looney and T Doyle (0-1 each)

Kenmare Shamrocks: K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley, T O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan; D O’Shea, J McCarthy, S O’Sullivan; D Hallissey, K O’Sullivan; T Cronin, S O’Shea, D McCarthy; Jamie O’Regan, S O’Brien, G Wharton

Subs: J Lehane for S O’Sullivan (inj, 7), P O’Connor for G Wharton (43) and T O’Sullivan for D Hallissey (60 +1)

Dr Crokes: S Murphy; J Payne, D Naughton, M Potts; M Fitzgerald, F Fitzgerald, E Looney; M O’Shea, D Shaw; C O’Regan, D Casey, B Looney; T Brosnan, T Doyle, C McMahon

Subs: C Fitzgerald for F Fitzgerald (inj, 10), K O’Leary for C O’Regan (44), M Moloney for C Fitzgerald and L Randles for D Shaw (both 53)

Referee: B Brosnan (Glenflesk)