Hourihane shines as O'Donovan Rossa book semi-final place

Cork SAFC: O’Donovan Rossa 0-13 Dohenys 0-8

Dylan Hourihane’s standout second-half performance earned O’Donovan Rossa a Bon Secours Cork SAFC semi-final date with St Michael’s at the expense of Dohenys on Sunday afternoon.

A west Cork local derby blighted by poor shooting saw the Skibbereen club return to the Cork SAFC penultimate round for the first time in two years.

In a quarter-final that rarely rose above the ordinary in standard, a large attendance was treated to an entertaining second half amid unseasonably warm weather.

A more fluid O’Donovan Rossa attack proved too much for a Dohenys team that worked hard but could only manage six points from open play. The victors, while full value for their win, need a much improved performance if perennial challengers St Michael’s are to be overcome in the semi-finals.

A pair of Kevin Davis points handed the Skibbereen club an early lead. Dohenys responded positively and levelled matters with Mark Quinn and Gavin Farr (free) finding their range.

Plenty of positive approach work was blighted by poor shooting at either end during a forgettable first 30 minutes.

O’Donovan Rossa moved 0-4 to 0-2 ahead courtesy of Rory Byrne and Kevin Davis (mark). Keith White and Davis (free) exchanged scores after Skibb’s Mark Collins saw a fisted effort come back off the crossbar. Rory Byrne concluded the half’s scoring to hand Rossas a three-point interval advantage.

Dylan Hourihane made his presence felt immediately after the restart and would go on to kick four sublime points.

Last year’s county semi-finalists, Dohneys, best chance of bridging a gap to sharper, more clinical, opponent arrived after 45 minutes with the award of a debatable penalty.

It was 0-10 to 0-6 when Jerry McCarthy strode forward only to see his spot kick and rebound attempts thwarted by goalkeeper Ryan Price.

A superb Colm O’Shea effort from wide on the right reduced the deficit to a goal but once again O’Donovan Rossa provided a response.

Dylan Hourihane scored a cracking effort from a tight angle and although Mark Buckley landed a free, a brace of Kevin Davis frees cemented Rossa’s five-point win.

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis (0-6, 1 mark, 0-3 frees); D Hourihane (0-4); R Byrne (0-2) and D Shannon (0-1 mark).

Dohenys: M Buckley (0-3, 1 free); G Farr (0-2, 1 free); M Quinn, K White and C O’Shea (0-1 each).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, B Minihane; M Collins, P Crowley, K Hurley; R Byrne, D Óg Hodnett; T Hegarty, N Daly, E Connolly; D Hourihane, D Shannon, K Davis (captain).

Subs: B Crowley for T Hegarty (ht), P O’Neill for D O’Donovan (48), T Hegarty for N Daly (59), O Lucey for K Hurley (62).

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, C Barry, D Rice; J Collins, J McCarthy, B O’Donovan; C O’Donovan, J Kelly (captain); M Quinn, F Herlihy, E Lavers; G Farr, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: S Daly for D Rice (4, inj), D Collins for S Daly (ht, inj), C O’Shea for G Farr (43), R Coakley for J Collins (51), A O’Donovan for M Quinn (55).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).