Kilkenny drew spirit from tragedy and adversity

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final: Kilkenny 1-13 Cork 1-12

A rousing finish earned Kilkenny their 15th Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship title yesterday in Croke Park. Trailing by two points and with as many minutes remaining, substitute Sophie Dwyer pounced for a crucial goal. It came when a shot from wing-back Niamh Deely took a deflection, and backing into the goal Amy Lee batted the sliotar, only for Dwyer to whip first time to the net.

Katrina Mackey struck an incredible levelling point at the end of normal time, but with at least four minutes of additional time signalled, there was plenty more action to come.

When Miriam Walsh was fouled, Denise Gaule showed remarkable composure to fire over from the 45-metre line - after missing a couple of earlier frees. In the sixth minute of additional time, Ashling Thompson made a brave bid for an equaliser but it wasn’t to be and went wide of the post.

“Just so happy, just so relieved,” was manager Brian Dowling’s reaction after an epic battle.

“Coming up the home stretch it looked like it was going to a replay but in fairness to these girls, they always find a way somehow. It’s not good for my heart but they got there in the end and we’re so happy to be All-Ireland champions.

“You have to believe, there’s no point in being out there if you don’t believe. I know the character that’s in these girls, we’ve been saying it all year. Tthe girls are sick of me saying that we’re going to get a bit of luck somewhere along the way and we just have to be there to take it.

“We got it today and we know that. In the past, maybe we didn’t, but today we got the luck and Cork didn’t and that was the difference.”

It was predicted this showdown - where both sides went with sweepers in Laura Treacy and Claire Phelan - would go to the wire. And that was exactly how it panned out.

Kilkenny got off to a flyer in the first quarter, shooting six unanswered points. Cork didn’t open their scoring until the 20th minute, a brilliant solo goal from Fiona Keating. They went on to outscore their opponents four points to one.

Deadlock 1-4 to 0-7 after a cagey opening 30 minutes.

The second-half, a ding-dong battle.

Tied four times during the fourth quarter, at the end of which the scoreboard read 1-8 to 0-11. Cork went two up through Hannah Looney and Amy O’Connor - Looney, along with Mackey and Fiona Keating were Cork’s best players.

Kilkenny, however, wouldn’t be denied.

“A lot happened in March and April. Obviously, (coach) Tommy (Shefflin)'s brother, Paul, passed away. Then my own uncle passed away in a house fire. Aoife (Prendergast)'s granddad passed away. Ciara Phelan's granddad passed away and everything just happened in a couple of weeks and then to have Kellyann Doyle's and Aoife Doyle's cruciates on top of that. It just seemed that everything was going wrong,” added Dowling.

“I don't know, we just sort of galvanised some team spirit within the group and just a never say die attitude, stay going and stay going. I said it to the girls before the match, we said it on Friday night in the team meeting, the amount of things that were thrown at this group this year and here we are, still fighting, still in with a chance of winning an All-Ireland.

“I'm just so proud of them that they were able to get through all of that and whatever went on. We had new girls stepping up there today, the likes of Tiffanie Fitzgerald, went up and scored the first point of the game, she's a corner-back, 19 years of age. That's just incredible. That sums up the whole thing I suppose.”

Miriam Walsh and Katie Nolan spearheaded the Kilkenny attack, while Grace Walsh and Katie Power worked like trojans. Power, who had to overcome a serious knee injury, was lost for words.

“It doesn’t actually seem real. To miss out on 2020 and the slog and the heartbreak that this team has gone through in the last 12 months with deaths, with injuries and whatever was thrown at us, we just kept coming back.

“I know it’s a cliché but the spirit in this group is unbelievable. I’m so grateful to be standing here, and without my family and my friends that supported me through all them tough days, I wouldn’t be here.”

It was, indeed, a magnificent achievement for Kilkenny who lost Davina Tobin and Colette Dormer to retirement, while Meighan Farrell took a year out. And spare a thought for sisters Kellyann and Aoife Doyle (cruciate).

“We have a special bunch of players,” remarked captain Aoife Prendergast. “To be the one to climb up the Hogan Stand and lift that cup was something special and something I've dreamt of forever. I didn't know if it would happen or not but I'm grateful to be the one to do it.”

Scorers for Kilkenny: K Nolan (0-5, 0-3 frees), S Dwyer (1-0), M Walsh and D Gaule (0-1 free) (0-3 each), M Kenneally and T Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: F Keating (1-2), A O’Connor (0-5 frees), K Mackey (0-3), S McCarthy and H Looney (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: A Norris; M Teehan, G Walsh, T Fitzgerald; N Deely, C Phelan, S Fitzgerald; L Murphy, K Power; M O’Connell, M Kenneally, J Malone; M Walsh, D Gaule, K Nolan.

Subs: S Dwyer for M Kenneally (47), A Prendergast (Capt) for M O’Connell (54).

CORK: A Lee (Capt); M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Treacy, C O’Sullivan, L Hayes; H Looney, A Thompson; K Mackey, F Keating, S McCarthy; C Sigerson, S McCartan, A O’Connor.

Subs: E Murphy for S McCartan (50), C Healy for M Murphy (53), O Cahalane for C Sigerson (62).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)