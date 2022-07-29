Cork Hurling Championship: Midleton set for winning start to title defence

Co-op Superstores Cork Hurling Championship

TODAY

Cork PSHC Group A: Midleton v Douglas, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm

Brian Turnbull is overseas at present, so that straightaway puts a dent in the threat carried by the Douglas attack. That said, Douglas, who won eight of their nine League outings, will be hopeful Alan Cadogan can continue the form that saw him hit three points when introduced as a 58th minute sub in Cork’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat.

Midleton have a balance to their line-up that few club teams in Cork can match. James O’Connor has succeeded Ben O’Connor as coach, the former having managed Ballyhale Shamrocks to the All-Ireland club final earlier his year.

Verdict: Midleton

Group C: St Finbarr’s v Charleville, Mallow, 7.30pm

Ger Cunningham’s latest coming as Barr’s manager begins in earnest this evening. 2021 Cork minor centre-back Ben O’Connor made his premier senior football championship debut last weekend, and he should make his hurling one here. William Buckley was another member of that All-Ireland minor winning team who could see his first bit of top-level action.

These two met on the opening weekend of the 2021 championship, a game the Barr’s won with 12 to spare. Whatever about the margin, we’re calling it again for the city men.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

PIHC Group B: Bandon v Valley Rovers, Newcestown, 7.30pm

Two sides eyeing promotion. Valley Rovers were beaten semi-finalists last season, Bandon relegated from the Senior A ranks.

Verdict: Valley Rovers

IAHC Group B: Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, Ballyanley, 7.30pm

Verdict: Cloughduv

PJHC Group C: St Catherine’s v Russell Rovers, Killeagh, 7.30pm

Verdict: St Catherine’s