14-man Dingle prove too strong for Austin Stacks

When both sides met in the earlier round of the competition in May, the game ended in a draw (2-12 to 1-15) but in this semi-final encounter played in Annascaul, Dingle were deserved winners.
Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 14:46
Murt Murphy

Despite being reduced to 14 players in the 17th minute when Pa Sheehy received a straight red, Dingle proved too strong for a slow-starting Austin Stacks side, winning 1-16 to 1-13, and will now meet Dr Crokes in the county league final.

Dingle, the current Co League holders, were never behind in a closely contested game.

They got off to the perfect start scoring four points without reply inside the first six minutes with Conor and Dylan Geaney on target.

Stacks’ first score came in the eight minute from a David Mannix free and David added two more by the 18th minute. Stacks’ four remaining points of the half came from play with Shane O’Callaghan, Armin Heinrich, Conor Horan, and team captain, Michael O’Donnell on target.

But Dingle with Barry O’Sullivan ( finished with 0-4) , along with the Geaney brothers Conor, Dylan, and Niall, along with their cousin Mikey at wing back, were in control as they led 0-10 to 0-7 at half time.

Michael O’Donnell’s goal inside the second minute of the second half followed by a David Mannix free closed the gap to 0-11 to 1-7 but that was as close as Stacks got despite having the numerical advantage.

The game was more or less in the bag for Dingle in the 47th minute when midfielder Billy O’Connor found the net to move six clear (1-14 to 1-8).

Stacks’ six points of the half came from six different players — Michael O’Donnell, Conor Horan, David Mannix (free), Jordan Kissane, Calvin Foley, and Darragh O’Brien while George Durant (mark) and Dylan Geaney completed the Dingle total. They will now play Dr Crokes in the final possibly on the August bank holiday weekend.

