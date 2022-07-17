Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite secures PSV Eindhoven loan move

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will spend the season on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite secures PSV Eindhoven loan move
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite will spend the season on loan at PSV (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 14:42
PA Sport

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will spend the season on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 20-year-old, who has played 13 times for the Toffees since joining from Carlisle in 2020, will join up with Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s team for the 2022/23 campaign.

The centre-back remains part of Everton’s long-term plans, having signed a new contract at the club last December, but gets the chance to develop his game in the Dutch Eredivisie.

PSV director of football John De Jong said on the Dutch club’s website: “Because Olivier Boscagli cannot play at least until the winter break, we wanted to add a quality left-footed central defender on a rental basis to the selection. 

“Jarrad meets all those requirements. He is a player with a lot of height and he is physically strong. He has constructive qualities and is good at one-on-one situations. It is an advantage that Marcel (Brands) knows Jarrad well from his time at Everton. 

“That’s why we knew it was possible to rent him for a season.”

More in this section

Brian Cody arrives 17/7/2022 Brian Cody by numbers
Kerry SHC: Ballyduff and Causeway reach semi-finals but were pushed all the way Kerry SHC: Ballyduff and Causeway reach semi-finals but were pushed all the way
Miriam Walsh celebrates after the game with Sarah Crowley 16/7/2022 Ruthless Cats show their claws against Dublin 
EvertonPlace: UK
<p>Derry GAA chairman John Keenan has led the tributes to All-Ireland winning star, Colm McGurk, who passed away on Saturday.</p>

Derry mourn the passing of Colm McGurk

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices