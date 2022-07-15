Barrett says All Blacks must cut out skills errors to bounce back against Ireland

All Blacks full-back Jordie Barrett is backing his side to get the job done over Ireland, once they cut out individual skills errors.

While they made a couple of uncommon mistakes in ideal conditions in Dunedin, New Zealand demonstrated some excellent handling abilities in wet weather during the opening test in Auckland.

The two countries go to battle to settle the score as the series is finely balanced, one-all in the tests, two-all overall.

Barrett, speaking to the media in a press conference, said that they have been concentrating on their individual skill sets in the lead up to the deciding test.

“It is our turn to respond now. We feel a lot of it is in our control, and we can influence this match. But that’s not everything, we’ve got to put the performance on the park and get the job done because it’s not going to be easy,” the Hurricanes player said.

“There’s no hiding. There was a lot of disappointment on Saturday night-Sunday morning, even leaking into Monday but it’s a fresh week, an exciting opportunity, a series decider against a quality side, so there’s some positive faces and positive moods in camp at the moment so we’re raring to go.

“A lot of individual accountability has been put on us this week. Some areas of our skill sets weren’t up to our standards last week. A lot of it is around controlling what you can do as an individual, preparing accordingly and ultimately going out and performing.

“We don’t have a second chance this week so that’s what the boys have gone and done this week. They’ve had a good look in the mirror and gone away and worked on skills that we need to unfold and put on Ireland this weekend.”

Media in New Zealand have questioned the future of their current coaching ticket, and a win for Andy Farrell's men on Saturday could spell doom for Ian Foster and his back room team.

This Ireland team has already made history by beating the All Blacks on New Zealand soil, but could they make even more by winning a test series in Wellington?