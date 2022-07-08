Gary Brennan: Keeping pace with the mobility of the modern midfielder

We see the world through our own lens, which might explain why I can’t help but think that the battle of the eights and nines i lár na páirce will be one of the most intriguing aspects of the weekend's All-Ireland football semi-finals.

It's 30 years since Clare’s powerful duo of Aiden ‘Horse’ Moloney and Tom Morrissey were preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin. The story goes that when Aiden collared Tom to discuss how they might approach things, his partner had already decided the plan – “You catch the high ones and I’ll catch the really high ones”.

There was far more to the game of these two men, and it was never as simple as that, but there’s little doubt that the role of the midfielder has changed dramatically in the intervening years.

Even up to 2007, when I started out with Clare, much of the game still revolved around the contest in the air between the 45, but the likes of Mick Ahern of Waterford and Darragh O’ Sé could hold me off with one hand, so I set about trying to add some muscle to have a chance of competing.

I ended up around 98kg a couple of years later, but by the time I finished, I was back down around 90kg. Midfield had become less about commanding your space under a dropping ball and more about everything else.

Thankfully, we are seeing something of a resurgence in those aerial contests in the last couple of years, and many of the core duties remain the same as they always were - but the centrefielders in the engine rooms Saturday and Sunday offer the perfect insight into what is now needed as a modern midfielder.

On the face of it, Galway’s duo of Conroy and McDaid looks almost like a traditional pairing – Conroy the big man who commands the middle and pops up with scores, and McDaid the more defensive-minded grafter. Some of that is true but to leave it at that doesn’t do either player justice.

On top of his scores, Conroy is one of the best kick passers around, even if he didn’t reach his usual high standards in the first half last day out. He especially loves to look for Comer. Derry will be far more conscious of protecting in front of their own goals than they were against Clare, so if Galway are to get upfield quickly on Saturday, getting him on the ball in areas where he can get his head up will be critical.

McDaid is indeed an incredible worker – when Jemar Hall dummied on the 13m line and tapped over to put Armagh ahead at the end of extra-time last day out, he was the closest Galway player to goal and one of the players diving on his boot to block. But he also finished his goal beautifully and kicked two points, including the exceptional equaliser. So, both are well-rounded players, but Derry will test them.

Early in the championship, Conor Glass looked to be playing a very workmanlike role – happy enough to lay the ball off after winning it, but after showing his power and engine to burst forward for the final score of ET in the Ulster Final, he took it a step further against Clare. His goal may have looked simple, but the arc on his run was clever - it made sure he protected the space he wanted to eventually receive the ball in.

The question for Saturday is who will partner him? Ethan Doherty, Niall Toner, Gareth McKinless, Emmet Bradley and Brendan Rodgers have all spent some time around the middle. This is a critical decision for Derry. Everything was going nicely for them in the league until Galway came to Owenbeg and did major damage on their kickout.

Since then, they have seemed happy to kick long and back themselves to win the battle on breaks whenever they are in doubt. They still don’t seem comfortable going short – even against Clare there were a couple of hairy moments. The issue is that when Armagh went long against them, Galway did quite well, winning 5/11, scoring 0-3, and they missed 1-1 (potentially) from the attacks that followed.

So unless Derry have perfected that short kickout in the meantime, it may just be that for all the evolution of the role of the midfielder, the sway of this contest will hinge on who can pull the ball from the sky, or gather the crumbs that fall.

Sunday’s Dublin v Kerry contest presents another intriguing midfield battle. Brian Fenton is the prototype for a modern midfielder. He can catch high, he can win it on the run, he can spoil if he needs to. He can pass and score off either foot, on the run or from outside the packed defence.

He can tackle, he can break a tackle, he is quick, and he has the engine to be able to show that repeatedly. His partner thus far this year, Tom Lahiff, has all the physical attributes but maybe not quite the skill level to match Fenton yet.

How do you stop them? Kerry have tended to detail Jack Barry to follow Fenton when available – his primary approach is to try to stop Fenton getting the ball as much as possible, but he’s more than able to play himself and isn’t shy about driving forward. Will he be fit to play that role on Sunday? Only time will tell, but I know that if I were facing into trying to mark Brian Fenton, I’d like to be 100% fit.

Diarmuid O’Connor has also had his injury woes this year. Last time out, David Moran filled the void excellently. His kicking and fielding have always been sublime, but it looked to me as though he covered more ground against Mayo than he has in a while – in both defence and attack. Perhaps Kerry’s set up in defence may be able to deal with Fenton collectively and Moran will be the link to get them moving forward more rapidly than they managed against Mayo.

The Tailteann Cup final offers another interesting angle on midfielders. Cavan seem to play a rotating system. Thomas Galligan and James Smith will spend time out there but you could also find both of them in the full-forward line. This reduces the physical toll for them but also creates a different threat inside. It creates a real dilemma for Westmeath – do they send Ray Connellan back to cover for example, or do they back their full-back line to deal with them?

There are plenty of boxes to be ticked. Be very strong, quick, be able to get up and down the pitch all day, be able to compete in the air and have the ball skills to contribute on both side of the play.

Of course, midfield is as much about how well the middle eight unit connects these days as anything else – look at Matthew Tierney helping out in midfield for Galway (he helped them win all four throw-ins v Armagh) or Gearóid McKiernan doing likewise for Cavan. The three games may be decided elsewhere but forgive me if I spend too much of them following the eights and nines.