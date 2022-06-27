'Rusty' Kerry eventually see off wasteful Mayo

KERRY 1-18 MAYO 0-13

June 26 had an uncanny resemblance to May 7 for Kerry as they eventually wore down Mayo like they did Cork in their Munster semi-final.

As it was in Páirc Uí Rinn last month, Kerry’s opponents were within the minimum of them up to the 51st minute only for Jack O’Connor’s side to pull away. It wasn’t the performance of champions but then it didn’t have to be as Mayo’s shooting let them down terribly in the second half.

Four weeks sitting on their hands and two waiting to know their opposition was evident in their spluttery first half when a goal from a hampered David Clifford was the difference going into half-time, 1-7 to 0-9. Mayo’s last point of the half was a gilt-edged goal chance for Kevin McLoughlin whose strike fizzed over the bar and their closest chance to breaching the Kerry goal, which has now not been hit in 297 regulation minutes.

On three occasions inside the first nine minutes of the second half, Mayo were again within a point of Kerry but David Moran’s second point of the game in the 51st minute was the first of seven Kerry scores without reply. As Mayo chased, Kerry’s forwards enjoyed more freedom, and the margin was six points by the 63rd minute.

Having waited four weeks for the game, Kerry were made wait another hour due to the gripping Galway-Derry curtain-raiser going to penalties. It wasn’t ideal but manager Jack O’Connor felt Kerry were their own worst problem in the opening half.

“We were four weeks without a game and Mayo played two games in the interim. Plus the slippery conditions made it difficult to get up the pace of it.

“Not taking away from that, I thought we were rusty in the first half. We gave away an awful lot of ball. I don't have the stats to hand but we must have given away nine or 10 possessions in our forward line that allowed Mayo to counter-attack and we can't afford to do that the next day because with the running power that Dublin have they'll punish you at the other end.

“We have to tidy things upfront. I thought we gave away a lot of ball and that was probably to do with the conditions as well. Mayo have tough, pacy backs and they were contesting the ball but I think we need to be a bit cleverer with the delivery to our forwards. We were forcing it a bit and in those conditions any sort of a hand in the ball is going to spill and we spilled a lot of it in the first half.”

After appearing to twist his ankle after standing on the ball early on, David Clifford broke down a few times but remained on and was on hand to slot the ball to the net in the 28th minute. Stephen O’Brien had shown great timing to put in his fellow forward.

It made up for Paul Geaney’s 11th minute miss when he struck wide from a beautiful pass from his Dingle club-mate Tom O’Sullivan, the pair of them finishing with a combined seven points. Kerry enjoyed a good spell after it with three points on the bounce but Mayo responded with four of their own prior to Clifford’s green flag.

James Horan had been pleased with his team’s efforts up to that score.

“The goal was a slack goal to give away, the way David Clifford got in. I thought defensively we were sound. We worked very hard but it was a slack goal from our side. It was well finished obviously but slack from ours. I thought we came back well. We had a very harsh black card from what I can recall. We were still in a good position then.

“I thought we did a lot of stuff right and our turnovers were very impressive. A lot of the scores Kerry got in the first half, and look I know it’s always the case, but they were probably from mistakes we made where we were in a good attacking position. Look, that’s the big area where we need to make improvements.”

Yet losing Aidan O’Shea to a black card in the 30th minute didn’t faze Mayo much and they actually outscored Kerry for the period he was off in the first half. However, their second-half shot-taking, similar to last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Tyrone, was abysmal.

Other elements of their game were strong but not that it mattered when history repeated itself as it did for Kerry.

Horan shrugged: “Today, we were in that game for a long time, ran out of juice maybe in the end but still thought we were in with a good shout there but look it’s ended with disappointment for us.”

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (1-3, 0-1 free, 0-2 marks); P. Geaney (0-4, 1 mark); T. O’Sullivan, S. O’Shea (1 free) (0-3 each); D. Moran (0-2); G. White, G. O’Sullivan, K. Spillane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: C. O’Connor (0-3, 2 frees); J. Flynn (0-2); C. Loftus, A. O’Shea, R. Hennelly (free), J. Carney, S. Coen, K. McLoughlin, M. Ruane, J. Carr (0-1 each).

KERRY: S. Ryan; T. O’Sullivan, J. Foley; T. Morley; G. O’Sullivan, B. Ó Beaglaoich, G. White; D. Moran, D. O’Connor; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea (c), S. O’Brien; P. Clifford, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.

Subs for Kerry: K. Spillane for D. Moynihan (48); P. Murphy for B. Ó Beaglaoich (inj 58); M. Burns for S. O’Brien (59); J. O’Connor for D. O’Connor (inj 65); T. Brosnan for D. Clifford (67); G. Crowley for J. Foley (temp 70+3-ft).

MAYO: R. Hennelly; E. Hession, O. Mullin, L. Keegan; P. Durcan, S. Coen (c), E. McLaughlin; J. Flynn, M. Ruane, A. O’Shea; C. Loftus, K McLoughlin, D. O’Connor; J. Carney, C. O’Connor.

Subs for Mayo: J. Carr for J. Carney (h-t); F. Boland for C. Loftus (52); A. Orme for K. McLoughlin (57); P. O’Hora for A. O’Shea (64); J. Doherty for C. O’Connor (70); P. Towey for A. Orme (temp 70+3-ft).

Referee: D. Gough (Meath).