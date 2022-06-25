Watch: Roy Keane gets booed on the big screen at Croke Park

Former Manchester United and Ireland captain Roy Keane was booed when he appeared on the big screen at Croke Park during the All-Ireland quarter-final between Cork and Dublin.
The Cork native was at GAA headquarters to shout on his home county in their ultimately unsuccessful quest to beat Dublin.
In the 48th minute the Sky Sports cameras lingered on the former Nottingham Forest and Celtic midfielder.
There appeared to be a mixture of cheers and jeers but the Premier League legend seemed unfazed as he laughed with those seated around him.
Roy Keane is in Croke Park to cheer on his native Cork! pic.twitter.com/NOviIOALL7— Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 25, 2022
It was not Keane's first appearance at a Rebels game in this championship after he was photographed at Páirc Uí Rinn during Cork's Munster football semi-final loss to Kerry.