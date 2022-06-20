Now comes the Clare and Galway litmus tests...

CLARE

Do Kilkenny fear, respect or tolerate them?

Kilkenny have yet to beat Brian Lohan’s Clare, losing to them in last year’s league and held the season previously. Come to think of it, they haven’t beaten them in the secondary competition in their last six meetings, losing five of them. Brian Cody might see a lot of himself in Lohan and that ability to command respect by deed more so than words. Of course, Clare will be respected – and not just for how they have upset the odds to reach this stage but being able to live with Limerick for so long in the Munster championship. Cody knows it might have to be a pig of a game, much like the Leinster final, for Kilkenny to win. Clare’s Rolls Royce close to Saturday’s quarter-final will occupy his thoughts in the days ahead.

Does history count in their favour?

Seeing as how they haven’t faced each other in the championship since 2006, not so much their own past with the Cats as Kilkenny’s recent All-Ireland semi-final record. Last season was the first time a Cody team suffered back-to-back defeats in the last four. Prior to 2020, Kilkenny had come through 11 consecutive semi-finals. Speaking after the Leinster final, he was more confident that they would be better prepared this time around with the benefit of the round-robin stages in contrast to the 2020 and ’21 knockout formats. Then again, four weeks is a long lay-off and Clare have rediscovered The Big M.

Is there more on the line for them or Kilkenny?

If we can talk specifically about the managers, Cody has more riding on this. To lose a third consecutive semi-final even after claiming a hat-trick of Leinster titles would put his future under further scrutiny. Lohan, meanwhile, only shook hands on a new three-year extension in August of last year. There would also appear to be more at stake for TJ Reid who turns 35 in November. Given his injury concerns with Ballyhale Shamrocks earlier in the year, this would seem to be his final season in the black and amber.

Where do they win the game?

Clare have to bring the madness. Their start against Wexford was sluggish but they have made superb starts to every other game (but have been level at half-time in their last three matches). Their movement is going to cause the Cats’ problems if it is constant and varied. Croke Park is supposed to be Tony Kelly’s playground, where he can not just ramble but rampage. Clare will want chaos.

Where do they lost it?

Kilkenny will look to sprint from the blocks also as they did against Limerick in the 2019 semi-final. Against Galway, they declared the terms of engagement again and prevailed. Kilkenny will want order, Kilkenny will want control.

GALWAY

Do Limerick fear, respect or tolerate them?

Just four points have separated the teams in their last two championship meetings so Galway will have the full and undivided attention of Limerick even if Joe Canning is no longer playing. They have long been considered the team to match Limerick physically, although Gearóid McInerney’s injury might rob them of a totemic figure in their half-back line. Galway captain Daithí Burke would be regarded highly in Limerick as everywhere else but there have been signs this year that he may be on the slide. He may relish the chance to nullify Seamus Flanagan but Flanagan’s roaming style will ask plenty of him.

Does history count in their favour?

Not really. While only a puck of a ball has separated them in their previous two SHC clashes, Galway could start as few as eight of the team that lost the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final when Canning scored 12 points. On the other hand, Limerick could be in a position to name the same 15 if Cian Lynch’s hamstring issues are behind him. That has proven not to be the consequence of inertia but competition. Limerick won’t like the month-long break, few Munster champions have, but it could be just the tonic for Lynch and Peter Casey.

Is there more on the line for them or Limerick?

This could being considered as a free shot for Galway, although veterans like David Burke and Joseph Cooney will want to make the most in the autumn of their careers. Shefflin has acknowledged reaching the All-Ireland semi-finals was an objective at the start of the championship. This might not have been the opposition they intended playing but they can return to Croke Park after losing the Leinster final with some of their honour restored. For Limerick, there’s the opportunity to take another step to doing the three-in-a-row completing the provincial-All-Ireland double in a full round-robin season.

Where do they win the game?

Limerick are notoriously slow starters and their four-week break from the Munster final isn't going to help in that regard. It’s not just seeds of doubt Galway must plant in Limerick heads; they will have to water them. Limerick eventually figure it out but it’s up to Galway to keep them guessing. Conor Whelan has to resist Seán Finn’s shackles.

Where do they lose it?

Galway can’t get suckered into that sense of inevitability Limerick have cultivated. Kiely mentioned after the 2020 semi-final that they had identified Galway’s puck-outs as an area they could target and thrive in but Éanna Murphy is a more established goalkeeper now. Instead, Limerick will look at Galway’s middle third and feel they can take advantage of fledglings. It won’t go unnoticed either that veteran David Burke can only play so many minutes.