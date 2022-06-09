Mayo's need for speed satisfied on firm surfaces at HQ, says Vaughan 

Donie Vaughan reckons Croke Park plays to Mayo's athletic strengths and has revealed that they typically record their fastest GPS times of the season there.

James Horan's side will return to GAA headquarters when they play Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifiers tomorrow evening.

Kildare won in 2018 at St Conleth's Park following the 'Newbridge or nowhere' debacle though five-time All-Ireland finalist Vaughan believes Croke Park will suit the westerners this time.

"When you get to Croke Park, if you can't match the team athletically, you are in serious trouble," said ex-defender Vaughan. "Space is one thing, it's a bigger pitch, but the surface is probably the biggest thing. From a skill point of view, if I give a hand pass...like, most of Dublin's hand passes don't go straight to the man, they take a little bounce like a basketball pass and it takes the sting out of it and the bounce is true. On another pitch, that could go dead, it could bobble.

"Another huge thing about the Croke Park surface is the speed you can get off it, it's so firm so if you start running and if you are quick and if you have power and pace...we've seen it over the years in our GPS stats that the highest speeds would often be hit in Croker.

"Usually it's chasing someone or it's attacking or breaking a line but Croke Park, that's why I feel it suits us, because our fastest guys will run the fastest in Croke Park.

"A couple of years ago, when Tommy Conroy came on the scene, you were literally saying, 'I cannot wait to see this guy in Croke Park'. The Tipperary game was his first game in it, he had a brilliant game that evening. He's just a different animal in Croker and he is a huge loss to Mayo this year."

That natural athleticism which Mayo possess could mean a long evening for Kildare's shaky defence.

"They conceded 5-5 in 26 minutes (against Dublin)," noted Vaughan of Kildare. "20 points is the mark that wins, that's what we used to aim for, it wins you every game. After 26 minutes they had that conceded."

Vaughan was impressed with Mayo's maturity and ability to retain possession during their qualifier win over Monaghan, contrasting that with the gung-ho style of 2014 when they lost a thrilling All-Ireland semi-final replay to Kerry in Limerick.

"I'm not saying we were brutal back then but we were just all out attack, up and down, I think the 'bamboo chase' we used to call it, up and down, up and down, craziness and usually we just outran teams," he said. "In 2018, we'd evolved so much, again not probably known as a possession team but we were able to keep it a little bit longer than just going 100 miles an hour down the field. You then look at Mayo the last day, able to play that possession game which, again, is boring but there was a time when that just was a thing we didn't consider, we didn't do it really."

Vaughan compared Mayo's press on opposition defences to that of Liverpool's.

"Man City press you straight away to make you kick it and then they can pass the ball for 10 minutes. I think Liverpool wait for the weakest player to get the ball and then press, which is something I think Mayo do a bit of. They'll identify who is the most uncomfortable with the ball in defence, let's guide him, let's let him up the line and then hit him. It's not just an all out manic press."

*The full episode of The Mayo News football podcast is available here https://www.mayonews.ie/sports/listen/38459-audio-football-podcast-2022-23-mayo-v-kildare-preview