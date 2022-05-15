Luton will throw everything at Huddersfield in second leg – Sonny Bradley

Skipper Sonny Bradley has urged Luton to “throw everything at it” as they attempt to edge past Huddersfield and into the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.
Sonny Bradley insists Luton will give everything to secure a Wembley place (Leila Coker/PA)
PA Staff

Skipper Sonny Bradley has urged Luton to “throw everything at it” as they attempt to edge past Huddersfield and into the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

The Hatters head for the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday evening having emerged from Friday’s first leg with a 1-1 draw – a result with which the Terriers will have been the happier.

However, Bradley is convinced tired bodies and minds will be forgotten as he and his team-mates look to book a trip to Wembley to fight for a place in next season’s Premier League.

He told the club’s official website: “I think they probably think it is in their hands a little bit going to their ground, but we believe in ourselves, we are backing ourselves and we’re one win away now from the national stadium.

“It’s one big game on Monday and I’m sure everyone will try their best to make themselves available. We will turn up and throw everything at it.”

Luton’s promotion charge under Nathan Jones has been little short of remarkable after last season’s 12th-placed finish.

They went into the play-offs having lost only two of their last 11 games – one a humbling 7-0 defeat by champions Fulham earlier this month but, perhaps more significantly, a 2-0 loss at Huddersfield on April 11.

That helped Carlos Corberan’s men secure third place as Luton ended the regular season in sixth, seven points behind them.

However, they head north confident they can prevail after bouncing back from Daniel Sinani’s early strike at Kenilworth Road through Bradley’s equaliser before weathering something of a storm after the break.

Bradley said: “We got the goal, had a couple of chances and we could have gone two or three up.

“Second half, they had a lot of the ball, they controlled the game a little bit in the second half, but they didn’t have a great deal of chances. I don’t think (goalkeeper) Matt (Ingram) had too many saves to make, if any.

“It was a very competitive game – they finished third in the league for a reason. We are very aware they are a good team.”

Tim O'Mahony on the ball for Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

