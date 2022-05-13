Cork begin campaign without the departing Erika O'Shea

Shane Ronayne’s first championship game as Cork ladies football manager arrives tomorrow afternoon in Dungarvan’s Fraher Field as his charges take on Waterford in the Munster semi-final (2pm).

Cork’s starting team shows six changes from the side that was stunned by Meath in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, with Sarah Leahy, Shauna Kelly, Emma Cleary, Laura O’Mahony, Doireann O’Sullivan, and Libby Coppinger coming into the starting line-up.

Among those absent who started last year’s All-Ireland semi-final are the 2021 All-Star pair of Erika O’Shea, the 19-year-old half-back will soon depart for Australia to begin her AFLW journey, and Hannah Looney who is currently based in New York.

Waterford beat Cork in the Munster Championship as recently as 2017, but the Leesiders are provincial holders, having beaten Sunday's opponents in the 2019 decider, as well as last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final, and so they're fancied to reach another final where Kerry lie in wait.

Elsewhere, Galway and Mayo meet in Tuam Stadium tomorrow (4pm) for the first playing of the Connacht final since 2019, which Galway won after a replay.

The four-in-a-row chasing Tribeswomen received a major boost during the Lidl National League when former team captain Tracey Leonard returned to the fold.

Leonard scored two goals in that 2019 Connacht final replay but when these counties met most recently in the League, Mayo ran out 6-6 to 2-8 winners. Sinead Walsh and Lisa Cafferky netted a brace each on that occasion and both are named in the Mayo forward line for tomorrow's clash.

Today in Páirc Tailteann (3pm), there is a first championship meeting between Meath and Westmeath since the 2020 All-Ireland intermediate final, with Meath’s graph having since sky-rocketed as they landed historic All-Ireland senior and Division 1 League titles.

Given their success in overcoming Dublin last weekend, it is no surprise to see Meath manager Eamonn Murray make five changes to his starting team. Among the big names rested are captain Shauna Ennis, Niamh O’Sullivan, and Emma Duggan.

Westmeath were whacked by Dublin on a 6-23 to 0-4 scoreline in their Leinster opener and so unless they can produce a win of that proportion on their travels today, Meath and Dublin will contest the provincial decider.

At intermediate level, Down and Tyrone clash in this evening’s Ulster decider (Omagh, 8pm), Leitrim and Roscommon do battle in the Connacht final tomorrow (Tuam, 2pm), while the Leinster final brings together Kildare and last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Wexford (Netwatch Cullen Park, 4pm).