Mayo consign frustrated Dublin to a third successive League defeat

Two points from play in the second half not good enough as Dubs remain anchored at the bottom of Division 1
PUSH AND SHOVE; Dublin defender Seán MacMahon is tackled by Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo at Croke Park. 

Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 21:11
John Fogarty, Croke Park

Allianz FL Div 1: Dublin 0-12 Mayo 2-11

MAYO claimed their first league win over Dublin in 10 years as they dismissed Dessie Farrell’s listless charges with relative ease in Croke Park.

Leading by three at half-time, Mayo were never troubled by the hosts who scored just two points from play in the second half on their way to a third consecutive league defeat that anchors them to the bottom of Division 1.

A brace of points from corner-back Michael Plunkett were the highlights in a largely forgettable second period, which wasn’t helped by the conditions nor Dublin’s two-dimensional football. As Brian Howard tried to beef up a struggling defence as a deep-lying midfielder, his partner ahead of him Brian Fenton looked out of support and ideas.

Just as they had been here against Armagh last month and at times in Tralee 14 days earlier, Dublin’s inside defenders were stranded men when Mayo went direct in the first half. Although they improved as the half developed, the home side’s attackers with ball in hand found themselves isolated in the early stages.

Mayo picked off the first two points before Dublin hit them for four scores, the latter couple of them Dean Rock frees. Ciarán Kilkenny was his usual sharp self but it wasn’t until the second quarter that fresher faces like Ross McGarry began to prosper.

Dublin were leading by a point in the 21st minute when Mayo raised their first green flag, Diarmuid O’Connor’s fisted pass from under the Hogan Stand to Jack Carney splitting Dublin open. Evan Comerford touched Carney’s effort to the post only for it to ricochet onto his head and redirect over the goal-line.

HIGH KINGS: Brian Howard of Dublin in action against Mayo's Matthew Ruane during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match. 
Mayo were three up when Dublin strung together a hat-trick of points to level the game in the 31st minute. However, Mayo were celebrating a second goal seconds later, again profiting from a long kick-out, Ryan O’Donoghue squaring the ball into the path of Aidan Orme and the Knockmore man was able to palm it to the net.

A long-range free by Rob Hennelly finished off the half and Mayo were value for their advantage, 2-6 to 0-9.

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (0-4, frees); C. Kilkenny (0-3, 1 mark); R. McGarry (0-2, 1 mark); B. Bugler, L. O’Dell, J. Small (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: A. Orme (1-1); E. Comerford (1-0, own goal); M. Ruane, R. Hennelly (frees), M. Plunkett, D. O’Connor (0-2 each); O. Mullin, B. Walsh (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; D. Byrne, S. McMahon, M. Fitzsimons (c); L. Gannon, J. Small, T. Lahiff; B. Fenton, B. Howard; N. Scully, R. Basquel, S. Bugler; R. McGarry, C. Kilkenny, D. Rock.

Subs for Dublin: L. O’Dell for R. McGarry (40); J. Cooper for R. Basquel (50); A Wright for B. Howard, C. Murphy for L. Gannon (both 65); H. Ladd for N. Scully (70+2).

MAYO: R. Hennelly; L. Keegan, R. Brickenden, M. Plunkett; O. Mullin, S. Coen (c), D. McHugh; M. Ruane, J. Flynn; B. Walsh, D. O’Connor, J. Carney; A. Orme, R. O’Donoghue, P. Towey.

Subs for Mayo: K. McLoughlin for J. Carney, C. Loftus for P. Towey (both 49); E. Hession for O. Mullin (60); A. O’Shea for M. Ruane (62); F. Boland for R. O’Donoghue (65); E. McLaughlin for M. Plunkett (temp, 70+2 to f-t).

Referee: D. Gough (Meath).

