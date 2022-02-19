Geaney stars as Kerry strike early and often against Cork in U20 season bow

John Kerins U20 Cup: Cork 0-13 Kerry 3-16

Kerry’s U20s ran out comfortable winners over their Cork counterparts in the John Kerins Cup at Páirc Uí Caoimh on Saturday. The damage was done in the first half as Kerry lead 2-10 to 0-3 at half time.

Cork will be happier with their second half performance as they played with far more intensity. However, the game was effectively over as a contest at half-time. Cork’s discipline let them down as they conceded 16 frees in the first half compared to just five for Kerry.

Kerry’s running game was causing Cork issues as they repeatedly opened up the centre of the Cork defence. The first goal came inside two minutes and was very much self-inflicted as overplaying in the Cork defence led to a turnover. Kevin Goulding put the ball on a plate for midfielder Ruairi Murphy to finish the first of his two goals.

Cillian Burke and Tommy Cronin were linking up well down the Kerry left with Burke, in particular, prominent throughout. Dylan Geaney, a member of the last Kerry team to win an All-Ireland minor title, was putting on an exhibition of shooting off left and right as well as from placed balls. He finished the day with ten points overall.

Kerry’s second goal came from Thomas O’Donnell in the 20th minute. A well-worked move ended with the centre forward finishing past Callum Dungan. Things could have been worse for Cork had Dungan not pulled off a couple of point-blank saves.

Cork’s attack was lacking cohesion in the first half as the ball was frequently turned over. Things certainly improved in that regard in the second half. Darragh O’Mahony’s introduction at half-time gave Cork an added impetus.

Whenever Cork managed to get the ball into the hands of Colin Walsh who scored five points. Two of which were rebounds from excellent saved by Devon Burns in the Kerry goal. The game petered out from there with the impressive Geaney kicking the final score. Both sides will be better for the run out with bigger challenges lying ahead.

Scorers for Cork: C. Walsh (0-5), H. O’Connor (0-3, 2f), R. O’Sullivan, D. Cashman, B. Twomey, R. O’Donovan (f), M. O’Neill (1f) (all 0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D. Geaney (0-10, 8f), R. Murphy (2-0), T. O’Donnell (1-2), D. Burns (0-2, 1f, 1 45’) S. O’Brien, C. Burke (0-1 each).

CORK: C. Dungan (Carrigaline); T. O'Donoghue (Carrig na bhFear), T. Walsh (Kanturk), D. Murray (Glanmire); R. O'Sullivan (Newcestown), N. Lordan (Ballinora); A. Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers); A. Walsh (Kanturk), D. Cashman (Millstreet); H. Murphy (Éire Óg); H. O'Connor (Newmarket), F. Fenner (Castletownbere), (D. O'Mahony (Ballincollig), M. O'Neill (Buttevant) B. Twomey (Fermoy) C. Walsh (Kanturk).

Subs for Cork: P O'Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for Walsh-Murphy; M Browne (Newmarket) for Murray; C Daly (Clonakilty) for O'Neill; R O'Donovan (Barryroe) for H Twomey.

KERRY: D. Burns (Na Gaeil); E. O'Connor (Na Gaeil), A. Dineen (Rathmore), J. Nagle (Austin Stacks); C. O'Donoghue (St Mary's), A. Heinrich (Austin Stacks), A. Curran (Austin Stacks); R. Murphy (Listry), S. O'Brien (Beaufort); C. Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), T. O'Donnell (Castlegregory), E. Looney (Dr Crokes); D. Geaney (Dingle), K. Goulding (Ballyduff) W. Shine (Legion) (K. Evans (Keel).

Subs for Kerry: D. O'Callaghan (Kilcummin) for O'Donoghue; A. Curran (Austin Stacks) for Cronin, J. Kissane (Austin Stacks) for Goulding, K. Evans (Keel) for Shine.