Monaghan held sway in the closing minutes but Armagh’s defensive mechanism held firm in a tense finish
Armagh dig in to retain unbeaten start to campaign

IN YOUR FACE: Armagh's Jermar Hall and Conor McManus of Monaghan tussle for possession at the Athletic Grounds. 

Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 19:51
John Campbell

Allianz FL Div 1: Armagh 1-7 Monaghan 0-10.

Armagh staged a strong second-half recovery to claim a point from this throbbing encounter at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday.

Monaghan had taken a firm grip on proceedings after Armagh had squandered three chances in the opening five minutes and with Darren Hughes and Killian Lavelle imposing themselves in the midfield sector they forced their hosts onto the back foot.

But despite their bountiful possession Monaghan’s finishing was to prove something of a let-down.

They shot ten wides in all in the first half and it took a flurry of points from Conor McManus (2), Shane Carey and Killian Lavelle to cement their 0-8 to 0-4 interval lead with Armagh restricted to just two points from play by Jason Duffy and Conor Turbitt, Rian O’Neill landing their other scores from frees.

The tempo was stepped up considerably after the break after Conor McManus was shown a red card and Armagh’s O’Neill saw his 52nd minute penalty come back off the crossbar.

But almost immediately impressive substitute Conor Turbitt grabbed Armagh’s goal and two spectacular points from Oisin O’Neill and Stefan Campbell saw the home side earn a division of the spoils after Monaghan looked as if they might plunder a victory.

Monaghan held sway in the closing minutes but Armagh’s defensive mechanism held firm in a nerve-tingling finish.

Monaghan scorers: C McManus (0-4, 3f), J McCarron (0-2, frees), K Lavelle, M Bannigan, R McAnespie, S Carey (0-1 each).

Armagh scorers: C Turbitt (1-1), R O’Neill (0-2, frees), J Duffy, S Campbell, O O’Neill, T Kelly (0-1 each).

ARMAGH: B Hughes; P Burns, A Forker, A McKay; Connaire Mackin, N Rowland, J Og Burns; Ciaran Mackin, S Sheridan; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly; J Duffy, R O’Neill, A Nugent. 

Subs: C Turbitt for O’Neill (20), S Campbell for Rowland (h-t), O O’Neill for Sheridan (h-t), R O’Neill for Duffy (45), N Grimley for Connaire Mackin (64).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; C McManus, D Ward, C K Lavelle; D Hughes, N Kearns; R McAnespie, M Bannigan, S Carey; A Woods, J McCarron, G Mohan. 

Subs: K Hughes for Kearns (17), C Walshe for Woods (54), A Mulligan for Mogan (61).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).

