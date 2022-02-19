Jordan goal catapults Antrim clear of Wicklow

Allianz FL Div 3: Antrim 2-10 Wicklow 1-7

ANTRIM got back to winning ways in Division Three of the Allianz Football League on Saturday to leave Wicklow waiting for their first win as two second-half goals decided this clash at Corrigan Park.

Antrim made the much better start, going 0-4 to 0-0 ahead after 16 minutes with Ruairi McCann pointing either side of points from Ryan Murray and Odharan Eastwood.

Wicklow had struggled until then, but from the next attack went direct with Eoin Darcy gathering in the left corner, passing inside to Kevin Quinn who found space to thump over Oisin Kerr and into the net.

A Mark Kenny point brought Wicklow level, but Antrim responded well with Kevin Small and Eastwood scoring in quick succession and they really should have had a goal, but Jamie Gribbin was unable to turn the ball home with two bits at the cherry from close range.

They were punished with the visitors getting back on terms again and while Ryan Murray appeared to give Antrim a lead going into the break, an Oisin McGraynor free with the last kick of the half left the sides level, 0-7 to 1-4.

After an exchange of points early in the second period, Antrim bagged their first goal on 40 minutes after a quick exchange of passes resulted in Tomás McCann passing to Marc Jordan to blast home.

Andy Maher hit back with a Wicklow point, but goal chances came and went at both ends with Tomás McCann denied by a square ball in the build-up and Kevin Small rattling the bar for Antrim, while Rory Stokes flashed a shot across goal at the other end.

The hosts finally gained breathing space with points from Conor Murray and Ruairi McCann and while there was just three in it in stoppage time, Cionor Murray thumped to the net deep in stoppage time to seal the Antrim win.

Antrim scorers: C Murray (1-1), R McCann (0-3, 1f), M Jordan (1-0), O Eastwood, R Murray (0-2 each), K Small, T McCann (0-1 each).

Wicklow scorers: M Kenny (0-3, 2f), K Quinn (1-0), E Murtagh, A Maher, D Fitzgerald, O McGraynor 0-1 (each.

ANTRIM: O Kerr; E McCabe, R Johnstron, P McCormick; P McAleer, J Laverty, P Healy; M McCann, K Small; R Muray, J Gribbin, M Jordan; T McCann, R McCann, O Eastwood.

Subs: C Murray for E McCabe (HT), P McBride for P McAleer (50), S McGarry for T McCann (55), M Johnston for M Jordan (59), P Shivers for R Johnston (68), J McCann for R Murray (70+5).

WICKLOW: S Doyle; P O'Keane, M Stone, N Devereux; Z Cullen, N Donnelly, E Murtagh, D Healy, P O'Toole; A Maher, M Kenny, D Fitzgerald; O McGraynor, K Quinn, E Darcy.

Subs: T Moran for N Devereux (HT), R Stokes for E Darcy (50), JP Hurley for K Quinn (64), C Maguire for Z Cullen (70).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)