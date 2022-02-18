Weekend GAA previews: Dublin should rediscover winning ways

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League.

Division 1.

Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm, (B. Cassidy, Derry).

A break weekend can make a lot of difference at this time of year but it would be strange if Armagh lost their momentum and the radiant form of men like Rian O’Neill. With Kerry coming to Inniskeen next weekend, Monaghan know they need something here and they can battle for a point.

Verdict: Draw.

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 7.30pm, (D. Gough, Meath). Live RTÉ.

Before they went all the way in 2011, then Dublin manager Pat Gilroy knew they first had to scratch a few itches. Dublin in the league is exactly that for Mayo. In their own rebuilding phase in 2013, Kerry were beaten four consecutive times but Dublin, given the peaks they climbed, wouldn’t get away with that. Mayo should be enough to rattle their cages and spring them.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 3.

Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, 2pm, (P. Faloon, Down).

A surprise loss to Limerick last day out can be followed with a win to keep Antrim in promotion hunt.

Verdict: Antrim.

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 6pm, (J. McQuillan, Cavan).

Fermanagh might be down some of their more well-known men but have shown battling qualities. They’ll need to dig in against Laois.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 4.

Carlow v Waterford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm, (F. Kelly, Longford).

Both teams have been downed by London but Waterford don’t look as lost right now.

Verdict: Waterford.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

Division 1, Group 1.

Offaly v Tipperary, Shamrocks GAA Club, Mucklagh, 2pm, (C. McAllister, Cork).

The ever-improving Tipperary should have too much for the hosts.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Dublin v Galway, Round Towers GAA, Clondalkin, 1pm, (A. Hogg, Clare).

A novel venue for this clash but a familiar result is likely.

Verdict: Galway.

AIB All-Ireland Camogie Senior semi-final.

Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Kingspan Breffni 2pm.

Stung by the 2020 final defeat to Oulart-the-Ballagh last December, Sarsfields won’t need much motivation here.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

AIB All-Ireland Camogie Senior semi-final.

Scarriff-Ognonnelle (Clare) v Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford), Clonmel Commercials, 1.30pm:

The Clare women will be determined to push on having defended their Munster title but they’re facing such a wily side.

Verdict: Oulart-the-Ballagh.

Lidl Ladies NFL.

Division 1B.

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 5.15pm, (K. Phelan, Laois),

Live TG4.

A positive that fixtures like this are again sharing the bill with the men’s matches. Cork will kick themselves for losing to Meath and it doesn’t get easier here.

Verdict: Dublin.

All-Ireland Post-Primary A hurling Championship quarter-finals.

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) v Athenry Presentation College, Athenry (Galway), Eire Óg, Ennis 2pm.

A tough Munster final defeat for Ardscoil Rís to take and they face a promising outfit here, but they can sneak the win.

Verdict: Ardscoil Rís.

St Kieran’s College (Kilkenny) v Gort Community School (Galway), Cappamore, 2pm.

St Kieran’s to put their Leinster blues behind them.

Verdict: St Kieran’s College.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final.

NUI Galway v UL, Carlow IT 3.15pm (F. Horgan, Tipperary).

Both teams came through incredible semi-finals that went to extra-time, although the extra day’s rest for NUI Galway could be a major plus. That and the wizardry of Cian Lynch can make it a unique Fitzgibbon-Sigerson double for the Galway university.

Verdict: NUI Galway.

SUNDAY

Allianz FL Division 1.

Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.45pm, (M. Deegan, Laois), Live TG4.

Michael Murphy’s hamstring will be thankful for the extra week’s break but it would be surprising if he were to play any part here. Donegal will have no designs on anything other than staying up and will be competitive here, but a second successive Kerry win is on the cards.

Verdict: Kerry.

Tyrone v Kildare, O’Neills Healy Park, 3.45pm, (M. McNally, Monaghan), Live TG4.

Whether they are right or wrong, Tyrone will be keen to harness their frustration with the disciplinary system and pick up a first win against fellow strugglers Kildare. Their absentees narrows the differences between the sides but Tyrone should pick up the points.

Verdict: Tyrone.

Allianz FL Division 2.

Derry v Cork, Celtic Park, 1pm, (J. Gilmartin, Sligo), Deferred TG4.

Come away with anything from Derry and Cork’s long journey will be made all the shorter. It looks a tall prospect, though, against a team well in the hunt for ascension to Division 1 next year.

Verdict: Derry.

Roscommon v Clare, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm, (P. Maguire, Longford).

Just the type of fixture Clare will target to take a point or two against the head and it is possible, but Roscommon have looked pretty sharp in their first two outings.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Meath v Down, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm, (N. Mooney, Cavan).

For all their faults in Rounds 1 and 2, Meath have eventually found the posts. That’s where Down’s major difficulty has been and Meath can squeeze out a much-needed win.

Verdict: Meath.

Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium, 2pm, (S. Lonergan, Tipperary).

Offaly needed the break after two painful outings but it’s not going to get any easier for them in Salthill.

Verdict: Galway.

Allianz FL Division 3.

Westmeath v Longford, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm, (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

Longford are a work in progress whereas Westmeath are a rung or two further up the ladder.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Limerick v Louth, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm, (D. Murnane, Cork).

Louth have been finding the going tough since coming up whereas Limerick’s penchant for goals should mean they can keep the visitors at arm’s length.

Verdict: Limerick.

Allianz FL Division 4.

Leitrim v London, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 2pm, (M. Farrelly, Cavan).

Leitrim will treat London with plenty of respect but Andy Moran is getting plenty out of his charges right now.

Verdict: Leitrim.

Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz Park, 2pm, (N. Cullen, Fermanagh).

Sligo have been excellent thus far but don’t have Cavan’s strength in defence.

Verdict: Cavan.

Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm, (J. Hickey, Carlow).

Down several players, Tipperary’s struggles are unlikely to be much alleviated here.

Verdict: Draw.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

Division 1, Group 2.

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2pm, (J. Dermody, Westmeath).

The word is Cork are training like demons although they have to be mindful not to be too weary ahead of this trip.

Verdict: Cork.

Lidl Ladies NFL.

Division 1A.

Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 2pm, (S. Mulvihill, Kerry).

Having hit Westmeath for seven goals, Mayo to take the local bragging rights.

Verdict: Mayo

Westmeath v Donegal, St Loman’s, Mullingar, 2pm, (D. Carolan, Armagh).

A solid start by Donegal can continue with a second win on the bounce.

Verdict: Donegal.

Lidl NFL Division 1B.

Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, 2pm, (B. Redmond, Wexford).

Waterford will find it tough to smother the energy of the All-Ireland champions.

Verdict: Meath.