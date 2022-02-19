Mairead Scanlan revelling in the Scariff Ogonnelloe 'fairytale'

Former Clare camogie stalwart Mairead Scanlan knows Scariff Ogonnelloe are in august company when they face AIB All-Ireland Senior Club champions Oulart-The Ballagh in this year’s semi-final in Clonmel on Sunday.

The first semi-final between Sarsfields and Slaughtneill takes place at Kingspan Breffni Park at 2pm on Saturday, with both games streamed live by the Camogie Association.

While the other three semi-finalists have won the last five titles, the Banner representatives were playing in a junior final five years ago, losing by a point to Kildare side Johnstownbridge in Birr. Coming as it did, three years after the defeat to Myshall of Carlow in another decider, it was a bitter pill to swallow.

But far from causing a disintegration of the team, it heralded a new dawn of achievement and when Scanlan plundered a goal in the fourth minute of injury time to snatch a one-point victory over Tipperary kingpins Drom & Inch in Mallow four weeks ago, a second Munster senior title in three seasons had been garnered in the most dramatic of fashions.

“It’s pure fairytale stuff really,” is how Scanlan describes it. “When I was 17 or 18, we won junior in Clare for the first time with Scariff. We went up to intermediate and stayed up there but we would have been struggling for numbers so that’s when we joined Ogonnelloe. So we joined 2009, 2010 but we became a club officially in 2012 and won intermediate. Got to the All-Ireland junior final through that in 2013.

“Then we’d a couple of years and we were relegated from senior and we have got up there now to senior again since 2016 and just stayed up there. We have been in semis since we got up, finally breaking through in 2019 to win the county title.”

The relegation actually helped breathe new impetus to the progression, providing a gentler introduction to adult fare for some fresh blood, as well as the psychological boost of winning, rather than struggling.

Scanlan remains a key cog, providing a player of the match performance in the recent Munster decider.

Physically, she feels good, crediting ice baths, foam rolling, and having to keep up to speed with the youngsters for her enduring fitness.

The improvements in the support services in camogie through her career have been astonishing, and she says the standard of play is at an all-time high. “The game is huge now. If you’re not fit and strong it’s hard to showcase your skills because you are going to be pushed off the ball by someone who is naturally stronger.

“Everyone is doing the same work now. If you’re not you will be found out for it. It’s definitely making it much more competitive.

“It’s better to watch because you have everyone training at a really high level. Skill shines through then when everyone is at the same level of fitness and strength.”

Scanlan understands the challenge of attempting to slay the Oulart-The Ballagh giant but having gotten to within a goal of Slaughtneil, when the Derry side were pursuing a fourth consecutive All-Ireland Championship two seasons ago, Scariff Ogonnelloe are infused with belief.

“I remember when we lost against Slaughtneil in 2019. I was sitting in the dressing room and I was miserable. I was like: ‘I don’t think I’ll get this chance again.’ On a personal level, to get the chance again is motivating. I feel so lucky to be back again and so soon. You just have to take these chances and really enjoy them.

“We are just so lucky and privileged to go off and play in an All-Ireland semi-final with your club.”