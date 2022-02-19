Jeff Lynskey: Cian Lynch is 'a once in a lifetime type player'

A few minutes on the phone at the beginning of an Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup gameweek is often all NUI Galway manager Jeff Lynskey requires to prepare Cian Lynch, “a once in a lifetime type player”.

Chances are when NUI Galway run out at the IT Carlow grounds Saturday (3.15, Live on TG4), the Limerick icon and reigning hurler of the year will be the only non-Galway man in their line-up.

Yet without the gifted attacker they probably wouldn’t be here chasing a first title since 2010 and a first Fitzgibbon-Sigerson double for the college since 1980.

Put simply, Lynskey regards Lynch as a genius, a generational talent and a player who requires “nothing, zero” in terms of coaching input from a manager who has guided Galway to three All-Ireland minor titles and to the 2021 U20 final.

In truth, with the third-level championship run off in a matter of weeks alongside inter-county fixtures, Lynskey’s time with his players can often be brief but that’s just fine in Lynch’s case.

“There are times when I’ll text or ring him on a Monday and go through the stuff on the phone for maybe four or five minutes and that might be all that’s needed and he’s good to go,” said Lynskey. “It can be brief but then he’ll turn up for the game and his impact will be enormous.

“His skillset is off the charts. I’ve never seen anything like his peripheral vision, his offloads, his speed of mind, his speed of hands, it’s just all at a different level. I’ve never seen anyone with that amount of skill. He has raised the bar 100% for us and the lads are all feeding off him.

“He does the same with Limerick. He is just Mr Centre Forward and I feel lucky to be able to manage him.”

Perhaps the most important interaction between Lynskey and Lynch is where the manager chooses to play the three-time All-Star. He has scored in all five of NUI Galway’s games so far, returning 0-10 in total, but it’s more about what Lynch offers in a constructive, creative manner.

“The obvious spot is No. 11, where he plays with Limerick,” said Lynskey.

“The way the modern game is with link men and overloads, he does that really well. Every team has two [forwards] inside with four across the half-forward line and someone dropping into midfield. UL play the same way, GMIT, UCD, Mary I, it’s very common and it’s about having someone there to link the play.

“That’s Cian’s role and he’s a master at it, his decision making is always on the money. But then we’ve played him at corner-forward for a while and at midfield too, he’s got such a broad range of ability.”

For opponents UL, who last won the title in 2018, following back-to-back wins for a Mary Immaculate College side in 2016 and 2017 that also contained Lynch, dealing with the Patrickswell man will be a key aspect of their game plan.

There is Evan Niland to plan for too, the Galway senior and free-taker who has hit 0-65 so far. Fellow county man Brian Concannon was having a strong campaign also until he injured his shoulder playing for Galway in advance of the quarter-finals.

“Brian was unfortunate,” said Lynskey. “I think he was our top scorer from play over the first three games but the rest of the lads have stood up — fellas like John Fleming and Fionn McDonagh. We’ll need a good spread of scorers again.”

For UL, Mikey Kiely comes to the final with 3-14 and it was the Waterford sharpshooter’s incredible goal from an 81st minute free on Thursday evening that finally shrugged off IT Carlow, the tournament hosts.

With both semi-finals going to extra-time, Lynskey is hoping NUI Galway’s extra recovery day since beating city rivals GMIT on Wednesday will stand to them. “That’s the hope,” he said.

“But look, the final will take on a life of its own. You’re tending to see one team having a purple patch in these games, then the other team coming back. That’s the pattern. The conditions are tough and lads have had a tough seven or eight weeks so it’s been a bit of an endurance test. Whoever wins it will have earned it.”