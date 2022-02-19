Another first but Maggie Farrelly just wants to get on with the job 

Trailblazer. Pioneer. Forerunner. Maggie Farrelly is all three and more but she mainly wants to be known as a decent referee.

Appointed to take charge of the Leitrim-London Division 4 game in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, when she will become the first female to officiate a men’s national league game, she will be the centre of attention at Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada.

But at this stage she’s used to firsts: First female to referee a male inter-county championship game — the 2015 Ulster minor quarter-final between Fermanagh and Armagh. First female to referee an adult men’s inter-county game — 2016 McKenna Cup, Fermanagh v St Mary’s, Belfast. First female to referee a men’s county senior final — Ramor United v Gowna replay last year.

Maggie Farrelly during the 2015 Ulster MFC clash between Fermanagh and Antrim. Picture: Ramsey Cardy

It was almost with a weariness that she acknowledged the latter landmark last November, preferring to acknowledge her fellow referees. “For me, I am getting the publicity (but) they have a job to do as well on Sunday and I’ve a job to do on Sunday.”

The road to this point for Farrelly hasn’t been short. It was 2014 when she was first given sideline duties in a men’s National Football League game, the Dublin-Kerry Round 1 game in Croke Park, a role she replicated in the All-Ireland senior club final last Saturday between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes.

Farrelly had been officiating at ladies football games for several years when she was asked by Laragh United to help out in 2006 due to a shortage of referees in the county. A bye-law had been introduced which insisted each club provide a match official and Farrelly was her people’s choice. Five years later, she was the only female in 16 officials invited to join the Ulster referees’ academy before she became a fully-trained and recognised match official in January 2013.

A graduate of Letterkenny IT with a degree in business in sports development and coaching in 2011, she completed a masters in the same subject at University of Ulster, Jordanstown. She currently works as an education and training coordinator in Donegal Sports Partnership based in Letterkenny. Laragh United remains her home club although she also plays football for Glenfin.

Maggie Farrelly during the Cavan SFC final replay. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

National match officials manager Donal Smyth says Farrelly has more than earned her opportunity to referee a men’s inter-county game. “The pathway document is there for all referees to see, to get from county to provincial to national, and she has gone through every step to get to this point. Her performances and assessments from Ulster indicated she was right for the national panel and she passed the fitness test then.

“She’s there on merit and she’s a fine referee. She did the sideline in the All-Ireland club football final last week. We like to bring in the young referees to experience what it’s like to work on the big day in Croke Park.

“You’re all the time adding responsibility on to these up and coming referees so that they learn from the more established referee and then when they get the bigger appointments they are ready to step up.”

Farrelly was one of five new faces added to the national panel this year, the other four being Chris Maguire (Clare), Thomas Murphy (Galway), Jonathan Hayes (Limerick) and Kieran Eanetta (Tyrone).

After taking charge of the Ramor United-Gowna replay three months ago, GAA president Larry McCarthy, who was in attendance in Kingspan Breffni, congratulated her.

“It’s not an easy pathway to follow,” she said at the time. “It’s not easy for a male taking up the refereeing role in a club. It’s challenging, difficult, and can be off-putting with the level of abuse that sometimes you get, not just from spectators. If you have confidence and self-belief, there’s no reason why not.”

Meanwhile, Donal Smyth has described as “textbook” David Gough’s assessment of the unruly scenes at the end of the Armagh-Tyrone Division 1 Round 2 game in the Athletic Grounds last Sunday week.

Gough dismissed four players from Tyrone (Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary, Michael McKernan) and one from Armagh (Greg McCabe). Earlier this week, the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) upheld the red cards, which carry one-match sanctions that are being served this weekend.

“The referee put in the report and the report was correct and you would be happy that it was accepted by the CHC,” remarked Smyth. “We didn’t put any focus on melees before the start of the league but we did touch on melees and discussed them last week, not the specific incident, but the textbook way to deal with them. The instructions are to stand back, get an overall view, take notes and pick out the offenders and deal with them appropriately.”

Gough takes charge of this evening’s Division 1 game between Dublin and Mayo in Croke Park.