After shaky start, Meath look to get their season off the ground

Ten years on and the wagons again have to make like the vultures in Meath and circle.

Back then, it was relegation from Division 2 that prompted a no-confidence vote in Seamus McEnaney.

Only the year before, a final-day draw against Tyrone saved them from the drop.

This time around, the attempted heave against the manager came before the difficulties in Division 2.

Like McEnaney, Andy McEntee survived, the surprising coup to dethrone him in October proving a feeble one compared to the one his predecessor faced — just 27 of 73 wanted him gone whereas 43 looked for the Monaghan native’s head, both motions falling well short of the number required to be successful.

While McEnaney recovered, his team comprehensively beating Offaly and Kildare before coming within three points of Dublin in that year’s Leinster final, McEntee has had no such joy, defeats to Galway and Roscommon and now a sideline suspension he serves tomorrow compounding his predicament.

Kevin Reilly, one of the men who eased the burden on McEnaney in 2012, anticipated there would have been a response from the group after the move against the manager.

“From the outside looking in now, you’d have been hoping to see a reaction within the group after what had happened over the winter and for it to act as a catalyst for performances going forward but unfortunately that hasn’t happened. That would have to be disappointing if you were Andy or a player.

“When that fails to happen, there will be doubters on the outside and questions asked but I’ve no doubt Andy and the players will be doing everything they can to rectify that situation and to try and kick on in this league.”

McEntee wouldn’t be a manager to blame the wind but facing first-half gales in successive games have crucified his sides. Across those periods against Galway and Roscommon, they have conceded 2-21 and scored 1-3.

His injury list is troubling, however. The likes of Conor McGill and Bryan Menton were sorely missed in Salthill and Navan, although Cathal Hickey and Shane Walsh could return to face Down having been absent from the last outing with Covid. Ronan Jones may play some part also.

Reilly appreciates the absentees cost Meath but he was alarmed by the lack of cohesion in the team in Pearse Stadium. “It’s been well analysed at this stage that not only have we not got off to a great start but we didn’t score for 45 minutes in our first game, which would be very concerning.

“Looking back on the game, the style of play looked quite disjointed, which would be a major cause for concern.

“I know the elements in both the Galway and Roscommon games were a big factor but at the same time you’d like to see some cohesion among the players and tactically the makings of a style of play or a philosophy that could be brought forward.

“There are players out injured who would no doubt strengthen the team in the next couple of rounds. You also look at both Galway and Roscommon and they are both up at the top of table and likely challenging for promotion.”

That Meath’s problems come just as Dublin appear to be having issues themselves doesn’t help, especially when just three points separated the counties going into additional time in last summer’s Leinster semi-final.

“Meath people are the best in the world and I can classify myself as a supporter now,” Reilly says.

“There is hope throughout the province after Dublin faltered last year for the first time in a long time. You have to remember that Mayo beat them after a retaken free-kick deep into injury-time to force the game into extra-time.

“Watching Dublin’s first two games, they are giving new players experience and new tactical approaches from Dessie (Farrell). You write them off at your peril but different counties will see opportunities.

“You would like to see Meath putting their own imprint on that.”

Having been in a similar mire, Reilly can only advise the players to rally for themselves. “I think it’s important, regardless of results, that there is that element of pride and ambition. When things aren’t going your way and you are faced with adversity, it’s important you work together more as a group. One of two things can happen — pull in different directions and things will get worse or pull together, get back to basics and try and deliver a performance.

“The beauty about the league is that you have games every week and the next one is a chance to put things right. I’ve no doubt you’ll see a response from the Meath team the next day.

“You see it year after year in teams who don’t get off to a great start. There is usually a break after the first two rounds and they bounce back in Round 3 and that’s what we’re looking for now against Down. You can see teams can kickstart their season off the back of games like these.

“All is not lost. The remaining games for Meath, Derry on current form aside, are very winnable.

“You still have to stick to your goals and work it game by game. But to do that you have to work for each other. That’s what gets you going again ultimately.”