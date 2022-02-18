Ahead of trip to Derry, there's comfort for Cork in pervious northern treks

Away days up north have proven important staging posts for the Cork footballers in recent League campaigns - and the hope is that Sunday's spin to Derry will be no different for Keith Ricken’s fresh-faced crew.

For all Cork’s league struggles the past few years, which included a spring spent below in Division 3, the county’s record against Ulster teams is surprisingly strong.

From their last 11 league meetings against Ulster opposition, they have only once come off second best - against Donegal in March 2019.

One week after that comprehensive home defeat, which left Cork mired in the relegation zone after six rounds of Division 2 fare, Cork travelled to the Athletic Grounds in Armagh no longer in control of their own fate.

And so while late points courtesy of Cian Kiely and Damien Gore secured the visitors the narrowest of wins, Clare’s injury-time equalising heroics against Tipperary meant they finished level on points with Cork and, consequently, relegated the Rebels on account of their superior head-to-head.

In the months that followed and as Cork put together the county’s most consistent run of championship performances since the Conor Counihan era, the 3-9 to 1-14 win in Armagh became a constant reference point. It became the day Cork’s up-to-then dreadful season swung in a different direction.

Their competitive showings against Kerry, in the Munster final, and Dublin and Tyrone, in the Super 8s, were rooted in the turnaround in performance emanating from that relegation afternoon in Armagh.

“It was a real pressure game, and considering the injuries we had beforehand and the ones we incurred during the game, not to mind that Armagh are a good side, it was good to come away from there with a win. That was overlooked, probably because we were relegated,” said then manager Ronan McCarthy in the summer of 2019.

There was a similarly important win up north two years earlier, Cork overcoming Derry in Round 6 at a time when the county’s score difference was all that was keeping them out of the relegation places.

The Derry and Cork teams that will take to the field at Owenbeg on Sunday lunchtime will be unrecognisable from the sides that started the corresponding 2017 clash. Indeed, a quick scan of the two Cork teams shows that Ian Maguire is the sole player to feature five years ago who will start this weekend, fresh evidence of the size of the rebuild Ricken is undertaking.

The Cork manager, following their opening round defeat to Roscommon, said there will be “tough times” and “tough games” ahead for his developing and inexperienced group. This game, against Rory Gallagher’s unbeaten outfit, is expected to be one of those.

So if this latest Cork trip north is unlikely to deliver the kind of momentum-changing result that was eked out during previous Ulster sojourns, what exactly should Ricken’s youngsters be looking to take home from Derry?

“Find a couple of guys that can step up, like Sean Meehan did in recent years,” said former Cork footballer Paul Kerrigan on last week’s Southern Star podcast.

In attack, particularly, is where Kerrigan said more players need to put their hand up, such has been the over-dependence on Brian Hurley in recent games. The 29-year-old has accounted for half of all Cork scores across their last three games.

Fionn Herlihy, who is named at centre-forward, and Blake Murphy both showed flashes of real potential against Clare. Flashes, though, won’t be sufficient for Cork in their bid for safety.

“It is a bit obvious that they are reliant on Brian to lead the line inside. You are looking for one or two lads to take that responsibility off him a little bit more,” continued Kerrigan.

“Derry could be tough. It is a long journey and a very defensive set-up to break down. An inexperienced team doing that, I think they could struggle. The next two games will really test them.”

This latter point is one widely held. The thought process goes that Cork’s fate in Division 2 will not be decided by the trip or next weekend’s home fixture against Galway, rather their closing trio of games against fellow strugglers Meath, Down, and Offaly.

What is imperative, though, is that Cork head into these games off the back of encouraging showings that build on the recent Clare draw.

To summarise: Performance, more so than points, is the objective for this latest trek north.