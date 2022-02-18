Cork Ladies bid to keep National League hopes alive

Katie Quirke, Cork in action against Orlaith Duff and Mary Kate Lynch, Meath. Picture: John Quirke 

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 15:53
Ger McCarthy

Cork’s Melissa Duggan is relishing another opportunity to face Dublin in the Lidl National Football League at Croke Park on Saturday (5.15pm, TG4).

Duggan and company are intent on bouncing back from their opening day 2-7 to 1-8 defeat away to All-Ireland champions Meath while Mick Bohan’s side enters the round two tie on the back of a 4-7 to 1-4 victory away to Waterford.

“The Dubs always put it up to us,” Duggan admitted. “They are such a physical team. Going into tackles, you feel it the next day.

“They are so strong down the middle of the pitch. This is going to be a tough test especially when Dublin are playing on their home ground.

“It is also a great opportunity for the younger girls on the panel and one they should be excited for. They should be hopping off the pitch, especially with all the fans coming back.

“We are expecting a great atmosphere in Croke Park on Saturday.”

Cork and Dublin’s LGFA encounter precedes Dublin and Mayo’s clash in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

A huge attendance should at GAA HQ to see how Shane Ronayne’s charges are progressing.

The Mourneabbey manager did not call upon his club contingent for the previous visit to Páirc Taliteann.

Instead, Ronayne used the Meath game to give players like Abbie O’Mahony and Ciara McCarthy another chance to show what they could do in a Cork senior jersey.

Cork require a victory to keep alive hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the league.

Duggan is hoping a half-back line that included herself, Laura O’Mahony and Erika O’Shea against Meath can help her county achieve that goal.

“We know what the Dubs bring, they are strong runners and have plenty of quality forwards,” the Dohenys defender stated.

“They might be missing a few players but we are too. It is great that Cork has that bit of consistency throughout the team despite missing the Mourneabbey girls.

“We should have that mixture of experience and youth once again against Dublin.

“It is great to have Laura O’Mahony back. I have marked her plenty of times whenever Dohenys have played O’Donovan Rossa. So, it was great to play on the opposite wing to her against Meath. Laura always drives forward and is a brilliant tackler.

“To have Laura back is good news for Cork.”

