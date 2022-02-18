Trench Cup: Oisín McConville backs Dundalk players' right to say 'no'

Dundalk Institute of Technology have opted not to play in today’s Trench Cup final against Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, citing player welfare.

On Wednesday DkIT won the semi-final of the competition - the B equivalent of the Sigerson - coming through Storm Dudley to get past TUS Midwest in Limerick on a scoreline of 0-8 to 0-7.

DkIT have nine players who are involved with county panels this weekend in the Allianz League, including three from Monaghan who play Armagh in Division 1 tomorrow, Saturday, evening.

“After consulting with our players, we have decided that we won’t be in a position to field in tomorrow’s Trench Cup final,” read yesterday’s statement from DkIT. “This is disappointing for our management and players but we feel it is the best decision on the grounds of player welfare.

“We were faced with travelling down to Carlow without up to nine players or asking our county players to play three games in four days. Although we could have fielded a team and brought some junior players, we, and the players, feel this would do the college and the competition a disservice.

“We’re sorry that it has come to this but this was a decision from the players and we completely agreed with them in this regard. We thank you for your efforts in what is an extremely difficult job and we just hope that in future years the colleges’ weekend doesn’t coincide with National League games.”

All in all, contesting the semi-final in Limerick on Wednesday meant a 12-hour round trip from Dundalk with the final today meaning a journey to Carlow today, Friday. DkIT had won the quarter-final a week beforehand 3-16 to 2-5 against the Cadets.

“We had spotted this a number of weeks ago and approached the Higher Education Authority on moving the fixture once we qualified,” says Oisin McConville, who shares the DkIT managerial responsibilities with Shane Lennon, in regards to possible fixture congestion. “We had cleared things with the inter-county managers to have the players available on Wednesday for the semi-final.

“A lot of the GAA within colleges are run by students - chairperson, secretary, treasurer etc - and they took it upon themselves in Dundalk to discuss the matter, with the choice being either to play the final without the county players or to forfeit it altogether.”

The decision not to play was “overwhelming” according to McConville. The 2002 All-Ireland winner points to the fact the Sigerson Cup semi-finals were played a week before the final, with a free weekend in the Allianz League between the two. This weekend’s Fitzgibbon Cup takes place on a free weekend in the NHL calendar.

“Maybe the Trench Cup is the second tier thing,” McConville adds. “It’s not held in the same esteem as the Sigerson Cup. This is not the fault of the inter-county manager and there’s a simple remedy, as happens in hurling: use the free weekend in the National League. Or, if not, run the Trench off with the Sigerson.”

Just two weeks ago at Dundalk Institute of Technology, McConville gave a talk titled ‘Lifestyle and Your Mental Health.’ The discussion embraced many facets, including talks of the pressure on young players, injuries and not being afraid to say ‘no’.

“There was a talk in the college only a couple of weeks ago,” he adds. “These young men - who also have courses to get through, remember, and have missed enough college - were encouraged not to be afraid to say ‘no’ if they had to. So, as management, we backed them when they did. It was gut-wrenching for the players but whatever about three games in six or seven days, three in four days is a no-go.”