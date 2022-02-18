Billy Hennessy handed Cork football debut

Former Cork captain Ian Maguire and fellow St Finbarrs men Billy Hennessy and Stephen Sherlock are three of six changes to the Cork senior football team to face Derry on Sunday.

From the team that drew with Clare last Saturday week, Micheál Aodh Martin also makes way in goal for Chris Kelly who makes his league debut, while joint-captain Seán Meehan comes in for Kevin Flahive, both Martin and Flahive dropping to the bench.