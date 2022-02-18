Billy Hennessy handed Cork football debut

Hennessy was a member of Cork’s senior hurling panel last year as they reached the All-Ireland final.
Billy Hennessy handed Cork football debut

Billy Hennessy of St Finbarr's reacts to a decision by referee Brendan Cawley during the All-Ireland Club SFC tie against Kilcoo, Down, at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 13:09
John Fogarty

Former Cork captain Ian Maguire and fellow St Finbarrs men Billy Hennessy and Stephen Sherlock are three of six changes to the Cork senior football team to face Derry on Sunday.

From the team that drew with Clare last Saturday week, Micheál Aodh Martin also makes way in goal for Chris Kelly who makes his league debut, while joint-captain Seán Meehan comes in for Kevin Flahive, both Martin and Flahive dropping to the bench.

Making his senior football debut, Hennessy comes in for Seán Powter, who was involved with UL in Wednesday’s Sigerson Cup final. Colm O’Callaghan shifts out of midfield to half-forward so that Ian Maguire can partner Shane Merritt.

In attack, John O’Rourke and Blake Murphy are among the substitutes and their spots are taken by O’Callaghan and Dohenys’ Fionn Herlihy, who scored two points coming off the bench against Clare. Herlihy’s club-mate Mark Buckley is absent as Sherlock steps in.

CORK (AFL v Derry): C. Kelly (Éire Óg); K. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), S. Meehan (j-c, Kiskeam), T. Corkery (Cill Na Martra); R. Maguire (Castlehaven), B. Hennessy (St Finbarrs), M. Taylor (Mallow); I. Maguire (St Finbarr), S. Merritt (Mallow); C. O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), F. Herlihy (Dohenys), D. Dineen (Cill Na Martra); S. Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), D. Buckley (Newcestown), B. Hurley (j-c, Castlehaven). 

Subs: M.A. Martin (Nemo Rangers), P. Allen (Newmarket), J. Cooper (Éire Óg), J. Grimes (Clonakilty), D. O’Connell (Kanturk), B. Murphy (St Vincent’s), C. Kiely (Ballincollig), E. Sweeney (Knocknagree), J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), K. Flahive (Douglas), M. Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

