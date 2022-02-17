Six of the best sees DCU claim Freshers title

DCU 6-9 UCC 2-13

Three goals in a-six minute spell early in the second half clinched the Freshers Football Division 1 final for DCU at the IT Carlow grounds Thursday night.

In a lively opening half the sides exchanged points before DCU stole a march on their opponents when they scored an opportunist goal. Here a speculative effort hit the upright, fell back into play and Connor Eccles tipped the ball over the line.

UCC hit back almost immediately with a quality strike from Fergal O’Brien. There was an element of fortune to the UCC three-pointer when their keeper, Austin Murphy, took a 45 but he mishit his effort. The ball fell kindly for Cillian Burke who gave the pass which produced the goal.

It was tit for tat for the remainder of the half. Burke picked off two points for UCC but that was cancelled out when the Cork side lost the ball after a short kick-out and Lee Deigan nipped in for a goal. At the break the game was finely balanced with DCU leading 2-5 to 1-5.

On the resumption, UCC hit the ground running with four points on the trot from Aaron Sheehy, Kelan Scannell, Fergal O’Brien and Cathal Ó Beaglaoigh. It all came for nothing when DCU hit back and Lee Deigan scored his three-pointer of the game. This was quickly followed by further goals from Seamus Smith and Eoin Wilde.

Even though Eoin Walsh found the DCU net there was no way back for UCC as the Dublin college eased to victory.

Scorers for DCU: L Deigan (2-1); E Smith (0-4, 2f); E Wilde (1m), J Duggan (1-1 each); C Eccles, S Smith (1-0 each); K McGann (0-2).

Scorers for UCC: F O'Brien (2f), E Walsh (2f)(1-2 each); C O Beaglaoigh (0-3,1f); R Murphy, C Burke (0-2 each); K Scannel, A Sheehy (0-1 each).

DCU: J Casey (Skerries Harps); C Coyle (Cloughaneely), J McGeown (Carrickmacross Emmets), D Robertson (Ballymun Kickhams); S Giles (Whitehall Colmcilles), A Gavin (Ballyboden St Endas), R Keane (Mayo Gaels); C Eccles (Cremartin), J Browne (Donaghmore Ashbourne); K McGann (Kenagh), E Wilde (Skerries Harps), S Smith (Na Fianna); L Deigan (Shamrock Gaels), J Carolan (Simonstown Gaels), E Smith (Drumcliffe Rosses Point).

Subs: C Caulfield (Trim) for Browne (45); J Duggan (Clonguish) for Wilde (45); M McDonald (Ballyboden St Endas) for Smith (55); C Calvey (Westport) for Smith (58)

UCC: A Murphy (Renard); L Kennedy (Grangemockler), N Gough (Bishopstown), D Peet (Clonakilty); M Keane (Listry), J Rosales Harrington (Castletownbere), K Scannel (Carbery Rangers); R Murphy (Listry), T O’hAiniféin (Na Gaeil); C McCarthy (Glanmire), C O Beaglaoigh (An Ghaeltacht), A Sheehy (Douglas); F O’Brien (St Pat’s Blennerville), E Walsh (Milltown/Castlemaine), C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine).

Subs: S Daly (Grangemockler) for Keane (40); J Bourke (Na Gaeil) for Harrington (41); Keane for Kennedy (46), O Kelleher (Glanmire) for Sheehy (51).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).