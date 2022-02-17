The Limerick footballer's three steps to a winning start in the National League

A good beginning, but in context

Limerick started with a bounce, beating Longford in their NFL opener and scoring four goals in the process.

A cold look at the game afterwards gave the Limerick management a sense that Longford had been a bit unlucky, however. As a consequence, they took more solace from their second-round game, in which they ground out a terrific away win over Antrim.

There were only two points in it at the finish but for team and management there might have been more benefit from that victory, narrower though it was than the opening day’s.

For instance, teams coming from the deep south to the North — and you can’t get much further north than Antrim — tend to generate huge self-belief from a victory in Ulster.

The journey is so far that it negates the prospect of travelling support, the team is in an alien environment and the opposition are primed for a scalp: the circumstances stack up against the visiting sides so heavily that a win north of the border is seen as worth more than just two points given the boost to the team’s sense of well-being.

Antrim boss Enda McGinley certainly acknowledged Limerick’s quality on the day: “Limerick are a strong team. I saw them against Longford and I think they’ll do very well in the division and in the conditions, they really got at us and we struggled.”

Learning as you go

Limerick’s next day out sees them take on Louth (TUS Gaelic Grounds, Sunday 2pm), who have a manager well used to Croke Park on All-Ireland final day.

Mickey Harte surprised many by falling in with Louth when he left Tyrone, but his appearance in the red and white of his new posting is a guarantee of quality and commitment from his new players.

And a learning opportunity for Limerick management.

It’s easy to say that players learn from opponents on the field, but Harte’s craft and presence on the sideline gives the chance to the men in green and white a chance to pick up good habits as well. Managing isn’t confined to moving or replacing players on the field —anyone who’s seen a manager ‘work’ a fourth official during a sin-binning can attest to that.

Expect Harte’s performance outside the whitewash to exercise the minds of a few opposing management teams in this league campaign, not just Limerick’s.

Learning at home as well

Limerick are the headline act when it comes to hurling, providing topics for discussion and deliberation almost every weekend — witness the recent Gearóid Hegarty controversy.

However, there’s a bounce for the Limerick footballers in there as well, and not just in the blandest sense of a rising tide lifting all boats either.

The Limerick footballers are clubmates, schoolmates, college colleagues and workmates of their hurling counterparts and are learning all the time from the market leaders in hurling.

The sense that Limerick are leading the way is far less specific than the little tips and hints being shared by the Limerick hurlers with the footballers — from John Kiely on down (himself from the football heartland of Galbally), the lessons hard learned en route to three All-Ireland senior hurling titles in four years are pooled for the benefit of the footballers as well.

Is it enough for a miraculous breakthrough? Perhaps not, but the cumulative value of what the Limerick footballers are learning is bound to benefit them come the championship.