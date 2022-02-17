James Horan deserves patience and time, says Kenneth Mortimer

The onus may be on James Horan to deliver an All-Ireland in what is his eighth season in charge but Mayo are not feeling that pressure, insists his former team-mate Kenneth Mortimer.

Horan and Mortimer each won two All-Stars in the late 1990s and as the former enters the final season of his current four-year term, Mortimer believes Mayo’s future is bright irrespective of what happens in 2022.

Saturday evening in Croke Park, Horan faces another manager in Dessie Farrell who is feeling the impact of expectation but Mortimer senses most Mayo supporters have not lost patience with the Ballintubber man.

“Whilst he may be under pressure, I don’t necessarily think that extends itself into Mayo. Okay, some questions may be asked (of Horan) but the reality is the Mayo senior team has been very competitive for a very long time and shown a remarkable level of consistency.

“Okay, some of the senior group are coming to the latter stages of their careers but there is some evidence that the newer players who are coming on stream are of sufficient quality. The vast majority of people in Mayo, I suspect, would at least provide him with the benefit of time to see if he can redevelop a fresh team.”

Ending a nine-year wait for a championship win over Dublin last August meant plenty to Mayo, and Mortimer sees this game as a great opportunity to psychologically back it up while bridging the 10-year gap to their last league win over Dublin.

Of the Mayo team that began the win over Monaghan last Sunday week, Lee Keegan is the only player to sample a springtime victory over Dublin. Of the Dublin team that began the defeat to Kerry the night before, only Dean Rock has lost an NFL game to Mayo.

“Mayo had struggled for a long time to knock that monkey off the back,” says Mortimer of the All-Ireland semi-final result. “The win in the championship has eradicated most of the doubt some players might have had in competing with them. There is no shame in having a bogey team as good as Dublin who always managed to get a result.

“Mayo weren’t alone in having it difficult against Dublin in their golden period. Mayo are in a much healthier position now and should be looking to again beat a Dublin machine whether it is slowing down or just in for service.”

Wholesale changes are the order of the day in the Mayo team named to face Dublin. At least on paper, Horan has made seven changes to the side that commenced the victory over Monaghan, including Oisín Mullin who is set to make his season debut. Matthew Ruane returns from a two-match suspension arising from his sending off in last year’s All-Ireland final and he is named in midfield alongside Jordan Flynn, who was a used substitute in that defeat to Tyrone.

Jack Carney is included in place of Fionn McDonagh with Paul Towey, who started for UL in Wednesday’s Sigerson Cup final defeat to NUI Galway, coming in for Jason Doherty.

Rory Brickenden comes in for Pádraig O’Hora at full-back and Donnacha McHugh takes the spot of Paddy Durcan at wing-back.

Along with the returning Kevin McLoughlin, Eoghan McLaughlin is named in the reserves having recovered from what appeared a serious injury against Monaghan to line out for UL on Wednesday.