Paul Durcan full of praise for 'exceptional athlete' Pat Spillane Jnr

Sligo selector Paul Durcan says new recruit Pat Spillane Junior is a chip off the old block as an "exceptional athlete".

Spillane has come on as a sub in both of Sligo's Allianz League games so far, wins over Wexford and Carlow and will hope to feature in Sunday's table-topping clash with Cavan.

The powerful midfielder shot to prominence with a series of strong displays for adopted club St Judes who reached the 2021 Dublin SFC final.

Spillane's father, Pat Senior, won eight All-Irelands with Kerry during the Mick O'Dwyer era and was renowned for his physical fitness.

Former Donegal goalkeeper Durcan, speaking at a promotion organised by Sigerson Cup sponsors Electric Ireland, said the younger Spillane has already proven a useful addition.

Former Donegal footballer and Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup winner with IT Sligo, Paul Durcan. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

"He is a very committed player," said Durcan. "He is an exceptional athlete. He has serious speed and he has the football to back that up so he is going to be a huge asset to Sligo. I think everyone is starting to realise that now. There are a few guys based in Dublin so he is training midweek up there with them."

Spillane joined a group that had struggled badly during the pandemic with just one Championship outing in two seasons.

They had to hand Galway a walkover in 2020 and were then drawn against Mayo last summer.

And despite suffering relegation from Division 3 in 2019, Sligo only managed to win four of the 11 games they played in the lowest tier across 2020 and 2021. Against that background, drawing Mayo last summer and losing heavily was dispiriting.

"Ah it would have been, you could see that from them," acknowledged Durcan. "We only came in after the Galway game and it had been a tough year for them. Last year then was hard but you can start to see the bit of life coming back into the team."

Durcan, an All-Ireland winner with Donegal in 2012 and beaten finalist in 2014, is optimstic about his native county's chances this year but admitted they haven't been ruthless enough in recent seasons.

"It is probably just putting teams under when they are ahead, that is something that has not been there fully," he said. "Last year, they competed well with Tyrone but Tyrone pushed on in that final quarter. The Mayo game in the league this year, they were winning that one and will be disappointed they didn't push through and get the victory."