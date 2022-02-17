Tyrone accept one-match bans issued to four players by CHC

Tyrone will not seek to have a meeting with Central Appeals Committee (CAC) in an attempt to overturn their four footballers’ one-match suspensions.
Referee David Gough shows a red card to Tyrone players, from left, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan and Padraig Hampsey during the Allianz Football League clash with Armagh. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 15:17
John Fogarty

After the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) on Tuesday upheld the proposed bans which will rule them out of Sunday’s Division 1 Round 3 clash against Kildare, the All-Ireland SFC champions had the option of bringing the cases of Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary and Michael McKernan, who were red-carded against Armagh last Sunday week, to the CAC.

Tyrone are known to be extremely disappointed with the CHC’s decision and are believed to have sought more information in the hope of presenting cases to bring in front of the CAC before they opted against it.

Armagh’s Greg McCabe, who had his hearing on Wednesday night, was also handed a one-match ban for his red card in the game in the Athletic Grounds.

<p>Oisín Mullin</p>

Oisín Mullin to make first start of campaign as Mayo make wholesale changes

