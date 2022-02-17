Tyrone accept one-match bans issued to four players by CHC

Tyrone will not seek to have a meeting with Central Appeals Committee (CAC) in an attempt to overturn their four footballers’ one-match suspensions.

After the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) on Tuesday upheld the proposed bans which will rule them out of Sunday’s Division 1 Round 3 clash against Kildare, the All-Ireland SFC champions had the option of bringing the cases of Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary and Michael McKernan, who were red-carded against Armagh last Sunday week, to the CAC.