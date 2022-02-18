Séamus Hickey: Limerick aren't dirty - but they do 'stray over' the edge

Former All-Star Seamus Hickey insists Limerick aren't a dirty team, arguing that all the great teams "stray over" the edge at times.

Gearoid Hegarty was the latest Limerick player to see red against Galway last weekend in the Allianz League.

Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan were deemed to be fortunate to avoid dismissals in last year's Munster final while a number of Limerick players were sent off during the 2021 league.

Defender Sean Finn conceded that they'd been "lucky" in the Munster final and said it was "very important that no player puts himself in a position where a referee has to make a decision whether they can stay on the field or not".

A subsequent red card for Peter Casey in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Waterford was rescinded though 2020 Hurler of the Year Hegarty left referee Fergal Horgan with no option but to brandish red last weekend.

"When you're putting an emphasis on intensity and physicality, you're going to stray over (the edge)," said Hickey. "And I think Limerick have, Limerick have strayed over it in the last couple of years but, to me, to no major consequence.

"It's certainly a key attribute that they have. I don't think they're dirty. I do think there's definitely a burden that comes with handling the attention and the intensity of what the other team is throwing at you and really the aim of the underdog is to get under the skin of the favourites. So, to me, that's part of it."

Hickey came up against Brian Cody's Kilkenny team when they were at their peak, losing out to the Cats in the 2007 All-Ireland final. He said Kilkenny similarly pushed the boundaries of physicality at times.

"I could have the same conversation about any number of really excellent teams in the last number of years," said the 2018 All-Ireland medal winner. "I wouldn't see it (Limerick's physicality) as straying from anything that has been seen before.

"Now, is it something that could hurt them in the summertime, in the heat of Championship? It is possible, absolutely, because if you play on the edge then it's the referee's interpretation of that physicality. But it's the same for every team. Limerick ultimately have to play by the rules."