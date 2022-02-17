"It keeps you young!"Why Cian Lynch loves Fitzgibbon Cup hurling 

Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch says he will get back into the fold with Limerick next week but for now his main focus is on trying to help NUI Galway win the Fitzgibbon Cup on Saturday.

Lynch, who is in the second and final year of a Masters in Education at the Galway college, is hoping to taste success for the third time in the Fitzgibbon Cup, having been on the Mary Immaculate side which won it for the first time in 2016 and then retained it the following year.

Lynch, operating mainly at centre-forward, has been a key figure in a side largely comprised of Galway players, as NUIG move within one step of their first Fitzgibbon Cup title since 2010.

And with the footballers winning their first Sigerson Cup title in 19 years when they defeated UL on Wednesday night, NUIG are closing in on their first hurling and football double since 1980, having previously achieved it in 1942 and 1949.

Lynch said he has really enjoyed his return to university, even if Covid has limited the time spent on campus, and he’s also revelled in going back playing Fitzgibbon Cup hurling.

“It’s a great competition. It keeps you young! I’m really enjoying my time in Galway. Obviously, I missed out on a good bit of the on-campus aspect because of Covid but it has been really great experience and the two years have flown by,” said Lynch.

The 26-year old may have missed out on Limerick’s opening league defeats away to Wexford and home to Galway but he’s back in his alma mater Ardscoil Rís doing his teaching experience, so he’s never far from what’s happening with the All-Ireland champions, after manager John Kiely gave him the time to concentrate on the Fitzgibbon Cup.

“I’ll probably get back home with the lads next week, it’s been great to play in the Fitzgibbon. It’s my last year in it and I want to enjoy it as much as I can with the lads. I’m coming towards the end of it now. I’m back in Ardscoil Rís doing my teaching placement at the moment and I’m really enjoying that.

“I’ll get back in (with Limerick) and drive on with the lads but we will worry about the Fitzgibbon first.”

Evan Niland, one of several Galway players in the NUIG side that Lynch is likely to face if the counties clash later this year, has been the main scorer for Jeff Lynskey’s side, but the deft touches and leadership from the Hurler of the Year has been an integral part of NUIG's march to the final. Lynch and NUIG were stretched all the way by their Galway neighbours GMIT in the semi-final on Wednesday before they finally advanced by 1-26 to 3-18 after extra-time. Lynch acknowledged that extra-time could take a toll ahead of the quick turnaround to Saturday’s final in Carlow but he’s hoping they can finish the job.

“The main thing is to focus on getting over the semi-final. It was a massive battle, extra-time as well, so the most important thing is to recover and get things right because we know we are going to be up against another tough battle,” added Lynch.