The All-Ireland club finals stirred up painful memories for Shannon Graham. Watching Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyhale Shamrocks denied by late goals reminded her of two years ago when Sarsfields ended Slaughtneil's bid for four-in-a-row All-Ireland senior club camogie titles.

Siobhán McGrath’s major in injury time resulted in a one-point loss for the Ulster champions.

The sides renew rivalry in Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final.

“Crokes and Ballyhale were similar fashion to us. I could sympathise with them.

"I will never forget that day, the closing minutes of the game Sarsfields got a great goal and beat us by a point.

“That is embedded in all our memories. For a lot of the girls, that was a very difficult defeat to take. To get this opportunity now is unbelievable, it is an amazing privileged position and not something that should be taken for granted.

“Sarsfields are a very talented bunch of players. They are tightly knit, a bit like ourselves. When we first met them in 2016, Thomas (Cassidy, Shannon’s uncle) was our manager. Unfortunately he passed beforehand, but he had three daughters on the team and a handful of nieces. Then you have Hopper McGrath who is the father and manager of five or six of the Sarsfields players. The battles are very personal.

“I respect them but when you go on to the pitch, you just have to play hard. It will be an interesting affair after 2019/2020 because they were well prepared for us. Maybe we held back a bit that day and it will be nice to see will we redeem ourselves.”

Sarsfields were aiming to put back-to-back titles together in the delayed 2020 decider before Christmas. Maria Cooney, who comes from a family steeped in hurling - her father Joe, uncle Jimmy and brother Joseph are All-Ireland winners - says they have put that loss to Oulart The Ballagh behind them.

“Defeat in such a huge game was a tough pill to swallow but we regrouped. We accepted what happened, we had to park it, and our focus now is this year’s championship. We are delighted to be back into an All-Ireland semi-final. The days are seldom you get to them.

“The fact there has been a short amount of time between last year’s one and this year's one, that has been good considering things didn’t go our way. We didn’t have too much time to overthink and dwell on it.

“We have competed in a few of the All-Ireland series. Winning the one we did was huge, a huge relief that we finally did get there. The way sport is, you have highs and lows.

“We have to capitalise on this, and dig a bit deeper. It is a huge challenge ahead of us but hopefully if we do get over it, we might be able to end it on a more positive note this time. But as I said, we have a huge, huge task ahead of us.”