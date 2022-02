Double dream on as NUIG overcome David Clifford and UL in Sigerson Cup final

NUI Galway 0-12 University of Limerick 1-6

A truly red-letter Wednesday for NUIG ended with their footballers celebrating the college’s first Sigerson Cup title in 19 years - and there could yet be more silverware heading west before the week is out.

The ability of Maurice Sheridan’s charges to stand firm in the face of UL’s late - and unsuccessful - goal search not only brought an end to NUIG’s wait for a first third-level football crown since 2003 but also completed one half of a potential Sigerson/Fitzgibbon double.

Earlier on in the day at Pearse Stadium, the college’s hurlers eventually saw off neighbours GMIT to book their place in Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final. And should Jeffrey Lynskey’s side do the business on the same field the footballers celebrated glory, it would mean a first third-level double for NUI Galway since 1980.

That this was a particularly poor Sigerson decider won’t bother the champions in the slightest, the sweeping gale and rain showers certainly not lending themselves to an attractive spectacle at the impressive IT Carlow sports campus.

Tied at 0-3 apiece at half-time, the winners made the decisive break immediately upon the change of ends as half-time sub Cathal Heneghan, who had not featured in last week’s semi-final win, announced himself in spectacular fashion when kicking three points from play in the seven minutes directly after the restart.

To put Heneghan’s exploits into context on an evening when scores were at a premium for large swathes of proceedings, the Roscommon senior threw over the same amount of scores in seven minutes as UL had in the entire first half an hour.

Add in the Matthew Tierney free that broke up Heneghan’s head-turning arrival and the Galway students had, in the blink of an eye, put notable distance between themselves and a misfiring UL.

These four NUIG points at the beginning of the second period stood in stark contrast to their struggles in front of goal early in the opening half when three efforts were dropped short. But the radar was well and truly located during the Heneghan-inspired third quarter, with a Tomo Culhane pair of white flags on 43 and 45 minutes making it six in a row for NUIG to shove them six - 0-9 to 0-3 - in front.

The Galway students had failed to safeguard a five-point lead late on in their semi-final against MTU Kerry and their protection of this six-point advantage wasn’t a whole pile better, the gap reduced to the minimum within the space of five minutes.

Beginning the UL comeback was who else but David Clifford, the competition’s top-scorer adding to his two first-half frees with a superbly struck 46th minute penalty. This 1-2 meant his tally across UL’s five-game campaign came in at a mightily impressive 6-22.

Following the converted Clifford spot kick were fine points from the returning Eoghan McLaughlin and Donal O’Sullivan to leave the scoreboard reading 0-9 to 1-5.

A grandstand finish lay in store, but it was one taken charge of by Galway.

Gavin Burke kicked his second point to double his team’s advantage and while Limerick sub Paul Walsh landed an excellent point at the other end to again leave the minimum between them on 56 minutes, the more structured and more cohesive NUIG prevailed thanks to white flags from Fionn McDonagh and Culhane (free).

While the winners’ counter-attacking play was once again a standout feature of their display, the amount of times they coughed up possession in the final third of the field would have been a source of deep irritation for them over the hour. Their late efforts to prevent a UL equalising goal were done with only 14 men on the field as Matthew Tierney received a black card heading into injury-time.

For UL, the wait for a first Sigerson crown goes on.

They did not open their account until the 19th minute; they managed only one first-half point from play; they went the first 16 minutes of the second-half without adding to their tally; they never led this final and were level only once.

That, really, says it all.

Scorers for NUI Galway: T Culhane (0-2 frees), C Heneghan (0-3); G Burke, F McDonagh (0-2 each); M Tierney (0-1 free), P Kelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for UL: D Clifford (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees); E McLaughlin, D O’Sullivan, P Walshm P Towey (0-1 each).

NUIG GALWAY: (Galway unless stated): C Carroll (Oranmore/Maree); E Kelly (Moycullen), N Mulcahy (Moycullen), C Murray (Mountbellew/Moylough); R Egan (Edenderry, Offaly), S Kelly (Moycullen), G Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels, Mayo); P Kelly (Moycullen), M Tierney (Oughterard); F McDonagh (Westport, Mayo), N Mullen (Mullinabreena, Sligo), C Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey, Offaly); G Burke (Corofin), T Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra), C Sweeney (Claregalway).

Subs: C Heneghan (Michael Glaveys, Roscommon) for Donoghue (HT); T Gill (Corofin) for Durcan (43 mins).

UL: C Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway); C Donnelly (Bracknagh, Offaly), J Coyne (Ballyhaunis, Mayo), P Maher (Adare, Limerick); G O’Donovan (Newcestown, Cork), S Powter (Douglas, Cork), E McLaughlin (Westport, Mayo); C Dempsey (Knockmore, Mayo), D Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare); C Downes (Kilmihil, Clare), E McMahon (Kildysart, Clare), D Gray (Castledermot, Kildare); P Towey (Charlestown, Mayo), D Clifford (Fossa, Kerry), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan, Kerry).

Subs: J Glynn (Claregalway, Galway) for Powter (HT, inj); P Walsh (Brosna, Kerry) for Dempsey (43 mins); O Looney (St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay, Clare) for Downes (56); J McCarthy (Kenmare, Kerry) for Gray (58).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).