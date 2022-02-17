Liam Rafferty: Time for Tyrone to hit form in 'must win' clash with Kildare

Versatile Tyrone star Liam Rafferty says it's time the Red Hands started displaying the qualities that carried them to Sam Maguire Cup glory last September.

Tyrone are under pressure going into this weekend’s Allianz League clash with Kildare, their forces diminished by suspensions to key players.

“It’s a must-win game, we haven’t won a game yet this year, and we need to get off the bottom of the table, we’re second from bottom.

“We had a poor performance against Armagh, and we need to put that right against Kildare.”

Defeat to Armagh last time out exacerbated the early season difficulties, but there were encouraging signs in the second half as the Red Hands pressed high up the field, trimming an 11 point deficit back to four.

“We did try and press high in the first half, and it didn’t work out at all,” Rafferty reflected.

“They were getting their short kick-outs away too easily, and they were killing us with runners over the top.

“We had pressed up the whole game, but I think in the second half the high press worked a lot better.

"We got a lot better at it, we were covering their kick-out, forcing them to go long.

"It worked for us because we usually won the 50-50 ball around the middle."

Accomplished either in defence or attack, the 24-year-old found himself caught somewhere in between last season, not starting a game on the run to All-Ireland glory.

But he believes he has reached an accommodation with managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher that could help him realise his full potential.

“Brian and Feargal saw me as a half-forward last year. I don’t feel that was a good position for me, especially trying to make the team, because you’re up against the likes of Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary, Player of the Year nominations.

“I would be quite versatile. I do feel that I’m a better defender than a forward, I can offer more as a defender for Tyrone than being a forward.

“I spoke to Brian and Feargal, and sort of persuaded them to move me back into the back line, to give me a go at it. Well, it has been going alright so far.”