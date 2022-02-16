Billy Hennessy switches codes and joins Cork football panel

Billy Hennessy, who lined out for the Cork hurlers in 2020 and 2021, has joined the Rebel football panel.
Hennessy’s call-up to the Cork football panel and his decision to switch codes at inter-county level in 2022 comes off the back of a club campaign where he excelled for Cork and Munster champions St Finbarr’s.
The 24-year-old alternated between the full and half-back lines for the Barrs during their journey to last month’s All-Ireland club semi-final, his subsequent addition to Keith Ricken’s panel providing Cork management with an extra option at the back.
Hennessy, who won a Munster U21 hurling championship medal in 2018, made his senior championship debut for the Cork hurlers when coming off the bench during the county’s Munster semi-final defeat to Waterford in October 2020.
During last year’s hurling league campaign, Hennessy started at midfield in three of Cork’s five games, but only featured once in the championship when introduced for the final seven minutes of the county’s All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin.
It remains to be seen if Hennessy and the rest of the St Finbarr’s contingent, which includes Ian Maguire and Steven Sherlock, will be used in Sunday’s Division 2 Allianz Football League fixture away to Derry.
Cork currently sit fifth in the division having taken only one point from their opening two League outings.