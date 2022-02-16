Quinns combine as Ireland progress to Pinatar Cup semi-final

The Quinn connection – Lucy and Louise – combined to seal Ireland a comeback victory against Poland on Wednesday in the first of their three friendlies in Spain.
Lucy Quinn and Louise Quinn of Republic of Ireland after the Pinatar Cup win over Poland. Picture: Silvestre Szpylma/Sportsfile

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 20:03
John Fallon

On the occasion of her 100th cap, Niamh Fahey was harshly deemed to have handled in the box early in the second half, allowing Paulina Dudek to convert the penalty.

Back came the Girls in Green, with Lucy Quinn soon equalising on 52 minutes before her Birmingham City team-mates Louise headed home the winner with 15 minutes left.

Ireland now progress to the semi-final of the invitational Pinatar Cup on Saturday.

Cork native Denise O'Sullivan had the first chance when she broke in behind the Polish lines inside the opening 15 minutes but her shot was directly at goalkeeper Karolina Kalbs.

Ireland's Niamh Fahey celebrates after the game. Picture: INPHO/Martin Seras Lima
Ireland's Niamh Fahey celebrates after the game. Picture: INPHO/Martin Seras Lima

Poland were given a penalty five minutes into the second half and Dudek made no mistake from the spot to give them the lead.

Ireland – up against a side higher in the Fifa rankings – stuck to their game-plan, with the composed passing of midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn integral to their link play.

Brum ace Lucy Quinn - who was the Sky Ireland Player of the Match - who got them back level when instinctively letting rip with her left foot from distance.

Poland had a couple of half-chances, while O'Sullivan forced Kalbs into another save before Louise Quinn got her 13th senior goal with a header inside the penalty area after connecting with Katie McCabe's cross.

Manager Vera Pauw is using this window as preparation for the Fifa Women's World Cup qualifier against pool leaders Sweden in Gothenburg on April 12. Ireland occupy the play-off slot for the 2023 showpiece.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy; Heather Payne (Jess Ziu 53), Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Lucy Quinn, Denise O'Sullivan; Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett 82).

POLAND: Karolina Kalbs; Martyną Wiankowska, Gabriela Grzywinska, Paulina Dudek, Małgorzata Mesjasz; Weronika Zawistowska, Ewelina Kamczyk, Dominika Grabowska, Zofia Buisewiska, Nikola Karczewska; Adriana Achinska.

Referee: Valentová Zuzana (Slovakia).

#Republic of Ireland WNT
