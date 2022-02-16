NUIG overcome Galway rivals and extra-time to reach Fitzgibbon Cup final

NUIG 1-26 GMIT 3-18 (after extra-time)

NUIG manager Jeff Lynskey said the key factor for his men will be to recover in time for Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final after finally seeing off the challenge of their Galway city neighbours at Pearse Stadium.

But they were pushed all the way by a GMIT side looking to reach their first final and it took extra-time to separate the two Western colleges in a testing wind and rain at the Salthill venue.

It’s 12 years since NUIG won the crown but they lived up to their favourite’s status and while it took a huge effort to get over the line, they never trailed in a gripping contest.

“Our focus at the start of the year was to get to the final and we are there now. We have to recharge, recover and get ready. We said when we set out at the start of the year was to be resilient.

“I’m lucky with the group I have. Every time there has been a question asked of them all year they have responded brilliantly. It’s our sixth game in six weeks. It’s tough but it’s enjoyable. It’s hard and it will test every fibre of the body but we are there and that’s what matters.

“Local derbies can take on a life of their own and it did. They have talented players like we have and I think we served up a good quality game in terms of quality and scores and it was a good quality of hurling,” said Lynskey.

Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch is on the cusp of winning his third Fitzgibbon Cup medal after playing a key role in NUIG’s success. Lynch, who won two Fitzgibbon Cup titles with Mary Immaculate, is in the second and final year of a Masters in Education in NUIG and his deft touches were significant in a tight contest.

GMIT forced the game to extra-time with a late goal but they were never able to edge in front and Lynskey’s side just about did enough to shade it, with Evan Niland leading the way with a haul of 0-16.

NUIG, playing with the wind, led by 1-15 to 1-6 at the break, with Niland leading the way with 0-7, three of them from play.

Kevin Cooney, who finished with 1-10, gave GMIT hope with a goal but NUIG struck when a point effort from Lynch came back off a post and John Fleming pounced to strike to the net.

GMIT rallied in the final quarter and hit five points in succession to get within a goal.

And then in the final minute of stoppage time a free from goalkeeper Darrach Fahy dropped in front of goal and Jack Forde reacted quickest in the scramble to flash a shot to the net and send the tie to extra-time.

GMIT had the wind in the opening half of extra-time but they shot three wides and failed to score with it, while NUIG edged in front with two frees from Niland to by 1-23 to 3-15 at the break and they held that advantage to the end of an epic contest in testing conditions.

Scorers for NUIG: E Niland (0-16, 11f); J Fleming (1-2); M Kennedy, C Lynch, F McDonagh (0-2 each); J Fitzpatrick, O Flannery (0-1 each).

Scorers for GMIT: K Cooney (1-10, 10f); E Egan, J Forde (1-0 each); C Gardiner (0-2 each); L Prendergast, S McDonagh, AJ Willis, P Commins, C Fahy, A Clarke (0-1 each).

NUIG: (Galway unless stated): L O’Reilly; E Lawless, J Fitzgerald, C Caulfield; C Killeen, D Morrissey, M Gill; O Flannery, D Kilcommins; C Walsh, C Lynch (Limerick), F McDonagh; M Kennedy, J Fleming, E Niland.

Subs: P Dunleavy for Morrissey (16); I McGlynn for Flannery (54); C Salmon for McDonagh (54); D Loftus for Dunleavy (71); A Prendergast for Walsh (83).

GMIT (Galway unless stated): D Fahy; L Prendergast, S Neary, K Meehan; J Forde, C Fahy, A Clarke; A O’Shaughnessy, P Foley; C Gardiner, AJ Willis (Tipperary), D Mannion; K Cooney, S McDonagh, P Commins.

Subs: E Egan for Willis (half-time); P Martin for Mannion (67); E Duggan for Commins (67); D Duggan for O’Shaughnessy (69); E Hunt for Meehan (79); Commins for Egan (85).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).